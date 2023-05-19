Election workers haven't stopped counting ballots coming for the 2023 May Special District Election, as 19,194 votes have been counted as of 8 a.m. Friday.
A total of 21.88% of voters have had their ballots counted in the election. Douglas County has 87,725 registered voters, according to the Oregon Secretary of State.
While more than 3,000 ballots were added since the preliminary results were released by the Douglas County Clerk's Office at 8 p.m. Tuesday, the outcome of the elections did not shift: Roseburg will update its city charter and a Roseburg school bond was shut down for a third time,
The special district elections were mainly to decide local boards, such as schools, fire, transportation, library and water.
The News-Review printed the results of those elections online Tuesday night and in print Wednesday. There were two races that were too close to call at the time: Douglas Education Service District and Tri-City Joint Water and Sanitary District.
The race for the education service district position is still extremely close with Barbara Crawford getting 6,220 votes and Chris Rusch 6,187.
Tri-City Join Water and Sanitary District Position 1 will likely go to Brandon Legg, who had 50.89% of votes, while his opponent Garrett Goodwin had 48.10%.
While 8 p.m. was the election deadline, people who had their ballot postmarked by May 16 will see their vote counted in the election as long as it’s received within the next seven days.
“Ballots returning through the USPS will then be segregated based on whether they have a timely postmark or whether they have a late postmark,” Loomis said. “Those with a postmark of May 16 or earlier will be scanned, signature verified, ballot extracted and tabulated after the seventh day (May 23). Ballots returned through the USPS on May 17 through May 23 which have a postmark dated for May 17 or later will be consider cast late. These late ballots will not be signature verified, extracted, nor tabulated.”
Ballot drop sites throughout Douglas County are secured shut.
Unofficial election results will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Official certified results will be posted online between June 7-12.
Positions that saw no filed candidates, or those with a large number of write-in candidates, will also be announced at that time, giving the Douglas County Clerk’s Office time to review those ballots.
Election officials will be checking signatures on the ballots with those in the voter registration system.
Loomis said, “If you get a letter in the mail explaining we couldn’t match the signature (or there was a missing signature) please don’t take it personal and don’t be discouraged.” Voters have until 21 days after the election to rectify signature issues so that ballots will be counted.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
(3) comments
Didn't used to take this long to count votes. Keep counting until you get the desired results I suppose.
The law was changed to count states that were *postmarked* by the day of the election. In the past, the ballot had to be *received* by election day.
Correction of a silly typo. It should read:
The law was changed to count ballots that were *postmarked* by the day of the election. In the past, the ballot had to be *received* by election day.
