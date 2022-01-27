There are now eight hopefuls in the Democratic primary for U.S. House District 4.
The seat is currently held by Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield, who plans to retire at the end of this year.
The News-Review reported earlier on the first four Democratic candidates to file their campaigns for District 4 with the Federal Elections Commission. They include Oregon Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle, Airbnb executive Andrew Kalloch, Oregon State University professor John Selker and government relations specialist Zachary Mulholland.
Roseburg’s Alek Skarlatos is so far running alone in the Republican primary.
Four additional candidates have filed for the primary, either with the FEC or with the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office.
Here’s an introduction to each of those four candidates.
Sami Al-AbradabbuhResidence: Corvallis
Occupation: Oregon State University instructor
Al-Abradabbuh teaches critical thinking and problem-solving at OSU.
He’s also an industrial engineering consultant and the chair of the Corvallis School Board. He ran unsuccessfully as a progressive candidate for a state House seat in 2016.
Al-Abradabbuh said he’s running because he wants to help heal the country’s political divisions.
It’s a problem he’s all too familiar with. As the chair of the Corvallis School Board he received death threats after his reelection.
“It was really disheartening,” he said.
The threats — Al-Abradabbuh received a bullet-riddled picture of one of his campaign lawn signs and a neighbor threatened to kill him — followed controversy over board decisions on COVID-19 protections and education about racial issues in American history.
“We should show our children and this next generation a better way of civility and nonviolence and respect for Democracy,” he said. “I take this very seriously. It’s personal.”
Believing in civility means extending your hand, reaching across the aisle and finding compromise, he said.
“Compromise is a good word when you talk about solutions and it’s bad when it is about values, and unfortunately in Washington, D.C. they see it completely the other way,” he said.
He said one of the answers to rural economic woes is investing in trade schools, apprenticeships and technical education.
He said DeFazio laid a great foundation for rebuilding America’s infrastructure and connecting people with resources to succeed.
“I want to build on that and advance it to the next level where we are in the 21st century,” he said.
That means a commitment to the environment, sustainable jobs, security from repeated major wildfires and science education, he said.
Al-Abradabbuh was born in Tucson, Arizona. His family moved to Saudi Arabia, where his father was from, when he was six years old. He attended school there through college, earning a bachelor’s degree from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.
After college, he became a projects engineer for GE in Bahrain.
He moved to Oregon to further his studies, loved it and decided to stay. He holds a master’s degree and a doctorate in industrial engineering from OSU.
Joshua WelchResidence: Eugene
Occupation: Teacher
Welch is an elementary physical education teacher. He loves his current job and doesn’t want to give it up, but said he’s fed up with politics as usual.
“I’m sort of at the end of my rope. We have two major parties that have a duopoly, and they’re both deeply corrupt, and there’s nobody at this point in time that I’ve seen that’s running that’s willing to tell the truth about the Democratic Party,” he said.
He said he’s running as a Franklin Delano Roosevelt Democrat. Today’s Democrats accept hundreds of millions of dollars from the fossil fuel and pharmacy industries and other corporate donors, he said, and they’re “not getting that money for nothing.”
There’s very little connection between what members of the public want and what Congress does, he said. Instead, it’s the donor class that gets what it wants.
“The Democratic and Republican parties are more like theater companies,” he said.
They put on a show like they’re working for the public, but at the “end of the day they work for their corporate masters,” he said.
The country winds up with an $800 billion military budget but can’t have a higher minimum wage, he said.
The majority of the American public wants Medicare for All, a wealth tax, a $15 an hour minimum wage and tuition-free college, he said.
Welch said those progressive policies will help solve the economic problems of rural areas like Douglas County. He also supports FDR-style federally guaranteed jobs and the use of a general strike — in which workers across industries throughout the country would refuse to work in protest of Congress’s refusal to pass the policies the public favors.
“I would be openly advocating for a general strike,” he said.
Welch grew up in the small town of Waverly, New York and received his bachelor’s degree from Ithaca College. He received a master’s degree in education from the University of Oregon and has no prior governmental experience.
G. Tommy SmithResidence: Eugene
Occupation: Wells Fargo personal banker
G. Tommy Smith describes himself as just a regular guy with a 9 to 5 job. He said it’s his faith and his sympathy for people who are homeless that inspired him to run in the Democratic primary.
“I searched my heart and the good Lord told me he wanted me to help people, and the only party that I see that is actually trying to help the common person is the Democratic Party,” he said.
He said the homeless crisis is his top issue. He wants to work on mental health initiatives, providing social work rather than policing for people with mental illness.
He’s also interested in working on environmental issues and bridging the political divide.
“I think I have a plan that helps us come together and be what we are, which is one nation,” he said.
He said it’s important to work with an advocate on the other side to build momentum for fundamental changes both parties can agree on.
Smith wants to make local schools into the bases for their communities. Those schools should be providing childcare for younger children whose parents are working and reeducation for adults who want to learn new job skills, he said.
He said many workers can now work from home and schools should help provide access to those jobs.
Smith is a political newcomer.
“I have no idea what I’m doing but I’ll figure it out. There is not a single person that’s going to work harder than me or have a louder voice to help my constituents,” he said.
A disabled veteran, he lived all over the country as a kid and traveled all over the world during his 10 years of service in the U.S. Navy. He served as an air traffic controller and as an operation supervisor at the Pentagon Federal Credit Union.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Oregon, and owned franchise kiosks selling screen protectors for cellphones but decided to close the business and worked as a supervisor for a credit union call center before joining Wells Fargo.
Steve LaibleResidence: Grants Pass
Occupation: Author, publisher
Laible runs the independent publishing company The Kodel Publishing Group. He is a former cartoonist for the Grants Pass Courier and the Sneak Preview, and the author of a series of books featuring the character “Stevie Tenderheart.”
Laible served 22 years in the U.S. Air Force and said he served as an executive officer to three base commanders.
He said he would listen to his constituents, and seek to accomplish their priorities for the district.
He said he’d put country first, constituents next and party third. Himself, he said, he’d put in fourth place.
“I will never put my needs before country or party or constituents,” he said in an email.
He cited former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker as saying government programs should be a trampoline rather than a hammock.
“Providing opportunities is a critical component to raising the bar,” he said, and that means jobs, education and trades, he said.
He said he wants to address a national mental health crisis.
“Locally, I have to focus on real issues facing families. I do not know what all those issues are. I don’t think we have a homeless problem but rather an addiction problem,” he said.
He said crime is on the rise.
“We must tilt the entitled generation on its ear. Consequences must rule any civilized society,” he said.
He also called the “despicable” and “cowardly assault on our nation’s citadel” an “abomination” of everything he holds dear.
“America became the greatest nation on the planet because of a moral code; work ethic; and people who knew what leadership and vision were,” he said.
Laible was born in Ashland and has lived in Klamath Falls, Burns and Coos Bay.
While redistricting has moved his Grants Pass home outside of District 4, he can still run for it. Candidates for congressional office are only required to live within the state of the district they represent.
As of Tuesday, the Federal Elections Commission website listed Al-Abradabbuh as having filed with them. Laible, Smith and Welch had filed with the Secretary of State’s Office, but not so far with the FEC. Candidates must file with the FEC if they raise or spend more than $5,000 for their campaigns.
(1) comment
We Dems certainly have an interesting set of choices so far. Hopefully we can get another woman or two in the race before the deadline to file in March.
