North Douglas County Fire and EMS is hopeful that the passage of a new operating levy in the November election will help the department begin replacing aged equipment. Among the immediate needs are one fire engine, while the department also hopes to replace three ambulances with the five-year levy.
DRAIN — The current equipment has seen its share of miles, but North Douglas County Fire and EMS is hopeful that the renewal of an operating levy on the November ballot will help fix that issue.
"I need at least one engine immediately," said newly appointed chief Brian Burke, who replaced former chief Ike Shannon effective Monday. "We have some old stuff to replace."
Equipment that the department wants to replace includes three ambulances.
The operating levy on the November ballot is exactly the same as the operating levy that the station has been using in the past.
The levy for a 99-cent tax per $1,000 assessed property value. Over the five-year span of the levy, which would be in place from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2028, the levy could provide almost $1.9 million in funding for the department.
Taxpayers would see no increase in their taxes as a result of passing the levy, Burke said.
"It's just a continuation of our existing levy," Burke said. "A renewal would be the best word for it."
The levy is expected to provide an estimated $356,000 in fiscal year 2023-24, $367,000 in 2024-25, $378,000 in 2025-26, $389,000 in 2026-27 and $401,000 in 2027-28.
All monies generated from the operating levy would be restricted to the department's general fund.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
