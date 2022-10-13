ND Fire and EMS

North Douglas County Fire and EMS is hopeful that the passage of a new operating levy in the November election will help the department begin replacing aged equipment. Among the immediate needs are one fire engine, while the department also hopes to replace three ambulances with the five-year levy.

 COURTESY OF NORTH DOUGLAS COUNTY FIRE AND EMS

DRAIN — The current equipment has seen its share of miles, but North Douglas County Fire and EMS is hopeful that the renewal of an operating levy on the November ballot will help fix that issue.

Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.