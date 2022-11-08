North Douglas County Fire and EMS tax levy passes to help pay for fire and ambulance operations The News-Review Nov 8, 2022 Nov 8, 2022 Updated 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save North Douglas County Fire and EMS is likely to get the five-year extension on its local tax measure to pay for fire and ambulance operations.By 8 p.m., 73.36% of voters were in favor of extending the levy, while 26.64% were opposed. At the time 1,201 votes were counted.Residents in the area currently pay 99 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value and are expected to pay a similar amount when the tax goes into effect by July 1, 2023. "I'm really happy with the results and that we can continue to provide a high-quality service to our community," Brian Burke, the newly-appointed chief, said. "It's a nice pressure relief for us."According to the summary submitted to the Douglas County Clerk's Office, the department cannot replace old trucks and equipment without an operating levy. "The operating levy would allow us to replace three ambulances and one fire engine while allowing us to lower our annual vehicle maintenance cost," the summary said. Unofficial election results will continue to be tallied and released at 10 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Thursday. Ballots for the general election needed to be returned to an Oregon drop site or postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday to be counted. Unofficial final results will be released by 5 p.m. Nov. 16. Official certified results are expected between Nov. 30 and Dec. 5. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Final Result Election Result Ballot Politics Ems Tax Levy Ambulance Vote Economics North Douglas County Cost Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers LONE ROCK - SURVEY TECHNICIAN CITY OF CANYONVILLE T3 Construction is Hiring! Most Popular Two shot during several-hours standoff in Green District neighborhood Reedsport mayor candidate answers questions about his past PacifiCorp settles with two families who were victims of Archie Creek Fire Cutting-edge competition held at the old Kruse Farms Guest column: The broken promise of salmon hatcheries Special Sections Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Amid intense scrutiny, Americans vote with no major hitches SAN JOSE STATE 63, GEORGIA SOUTHERN 48 San Jose St. 63, Georgia Southern 48 Toledo 28, Ball State 21 Sacred Heart 77, Hartford 70
