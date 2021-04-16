Senior Staff Writer
In an average special district election year, most positions draw only a single candidate — if that.
But the Olalla Lookingglass Water Board this year has drawn a lot of interest.
Three seats are up for election this year and they have drawn a combined eight candidates. One seat is a two-way race and the other two are three-way races.
Nobody, not even the candidates, seems quite sure why so many people have filed this year.
Board President Richard Chasm said all the candidates are good people in the community.
Usually, he said, board members are out “beating the brush and pleading” to get anybody to run.
“We’ve encouraged a couple of people to run thinking nobody else would run, and here it opens up and boom,” he said.
Chasm, whose own seat on the seven-member board won’t be up for election until 2024, said there are plenty of important issues that will come before the board.
The Olalla Lookingglass Water District Board primarily deals with ensuring water is available for irrigators in the area. About 85 irrigators currently have contracts to purchase water from the district.
The county government owns the Berry Creek Dam, which traps the water of Berry Creek, forming the Ben Irving Reservoir. The Olalla Lookingglass Water Control District then sells the water to irrigators, delivering it through the Olalla Lookingglass watershed. The water control district board is an independent elected body rather than a committee of the county government.
The district also has arrangements with the Winston-Dillard and Roberts Creek Water Districts to provide water to them when the South Umpqua River is too low for their needs.
Looking ahead, the district will be impacted by several issues, Chasm said. One is the drought conditions that have become increasingly prevalent throughout the area and the potential for them to impact the water supply.
A second issue is the state’s intention to begin enforcing the rule that those who haven’t used their water rights in the past five years will lose them.
And a third issue that will come before the next group of board members is the fact that the district’s contract with the county government for the reservoir water will soon have to be renegotiated.
The News-Review reached out to the eight candidates to find out why they decided to run for a seat on the board and what they’d like to accomplish.
Steve Rhodes, Position 1
Rhodes is the incumbent in the Position 1 race. He’s been on the board for eight years and is the current vice president. He’s a volunteer fire chief and former firefighter.
He also owns about 60 acres in Lookingglass, with cattle and horses. About half his land is irrigated, and he joined the board originally because he wanted to have some say over irrigation.
He said the area’s really changing, with more commercial operations like a blueberry farm and some vineyards coming in.
“I think we need a representation of both sides, the old-time cattle ranchers and hay producers and everybody else,” he said.
He’s particularly interested in a proposal to get some electrical generation at the dam. At his own ranch, he uses about $700 of water a year but spends $3,000 to $4,000 on electricity to pump that water, so the district generating its own electricity makes a lot of sense to him.
He’s also interested in the potential of building a pipeline from the dam to Winston.
He said water conflict all over the West hasn’t reached the Olalla Lookingglass area, but it’s important to maintain as much local control as possible for the benefit of the community.
Rhodes said he’s amazed, but happy, that so many people are running for a seat on the board.
Melissa Reardon, Position 1
Reardon is a loan officer and owns Northwest Quality Cleaning in Roseburg, which does commercial cleaning for Aviva Health and other local businesses.
She believes her experience managing employees would help her develop an understanding of district members’ needs.
Reardon is a native of the area. Her great grandfather was a fire marshal here in the 1950s and she lives about a mile from where her grandparents did in Lookingglass.
She said she’s running for the board “to make a difference in the community and to kind of be on the forefront of making decisions that are going to benefit my community.”
She said she has no complaints with the current board and wasn’t aware so many people were interested in joining.
She said she’s heard a rumor the district is considering charging to put meters on people’s wells and she’s opposed to the idea.
“That would not be OK. That would be like charging a bed tax for you to sleep in your bed,” she said.
She also said she wants increased transparency on the board, including notices about proposed changes and readily available meeting minutes.
Colton Gow, Position 2
Gow uses the irrigation on three different farms and ranches he owns in the district. He raises cattle and grows hay.
“I just thought I’d better be involved because it’s something that affects my operation and what I do on a daily basis,” he said of his decision to run.
His primary goal is that the water remain in irrigation use.
“I just want to make sure that we keep the use of irrigation and what the reservoir was built for and we’re not trying to change it to something that it was not,” he said.
He’s in his 30s, and he believes the participation of younger people on the board could bring new and different insights. He thinks interest in the future of water may be driving more candidates to run for the board this year.
“My gut feeling tells me that the water in the West is going to be a big battle coming up,” he said.
He doesn’t have any new projects in mind but is interested in the maintenance of the current system. It’s important that farmers and ranchers have a voice in that, he said.
Robert Browning, Position 2
Browning is a retired surveyor and the incumbent in Position 2. He previously worked for the Bureau of Land Management, where he maintained boundary lines, and for a private company.
He’s been on the board for four years and said he wants to ensure that irrigators receive the water they need to irrigate their farms and ranches.
He said the biggest tasks ahead are maintaining funding for the district and maybe doing a feasibility study on how to protect the earthen Berry Creek Dam during an earthquake.
He’s also interested in the potential for using a gravity feed so farmers wouldn’t have to pump the water out of the creek, eliminating the need for pumps and meters. He’s also interested in the possibility of generating electricity at the dam.
He said there’s an advantage to having the experience of being on the board, one he remembers well because he was new four years ago.
“I’d be at ground zero if I started again as a new member. I know how they’d feel. It would be hard to come up to speed with everything that’s going on,” he said.
Erin Saylor, Position 2
Saylor operates Saylor Farms, with beef and dairy cattle and a large garden that grows produce she sells. Saylor’s lived her whole life in Lookingglass and on the farm, which was previously owned by her grandparents, for 10 years.
She said she’s been asked to run for the board in the past when there haven’t been enough interested candidates. So she was surprised to find that this year, when she put in her name, she had lots of competition.
She is glad to see a number of younger candidates like herself running for seats on the board.
“I think getting younger people involved is always a good idea,” she said.
She said the cost of the water to irrigators seems high. That’s one reason she wanted to run for the board, to learn why irrigating costs so much.
She said the cost to irrigators may be one reason more people are seeking a seat on the board this year. She’s also concerned about the possibility that the district might put meters on people’s wells.
She didn’t have any ideas about new projects the district might take on.
“I’m mostly in it to just learn more and see what the water board’s even all about,” she said.
Toni Albertson, Position 3
Albertson irrigates her pastures and grows hay for winter on a farm that’s been in her family since the late 1800s. Her father, Don Ollivant, was one of the instigators of creating the Ben Irving Reservoir.
She said she joined the board — so many years ago she can’t remember how long she’s served on it — because she wants to carry on her father’s legacy.
She’s not pushing for any particular change.
“My thing is just to make sure everything runs smoothly and the water allotments are used the way they’re supposed to be,” she said.
The reservoir was established primarily for irrigation purposes and that’s how it should remain. The water needs to be there for those who need it and the district needs to keep going in an orderly fashion, she said.
She the board has been tossing around for several years the idea of using the dam to generate electricity, and she’s intrigued with it.
She said if someone else who is “gung ho” and committed to protecting irrigators’ water rights wants to join the board in her place, that’s OK with her.
“I’m pretty happy people are taking more interest because I’m hoping to not have to do this forever,” she said.
Chad Northcraft, Position 3
Northcraft operates the DC Modern Roots farm in Lookingglass.
He grows vegetables and had to work with the district to reestablish water rights so he could irrigate. That got him interested enough to attend several meetings to learn more about the district.
He previously worked 15 years for Douglas County Public Works, starting with traffic safety and ending with road maintenance. His experience there might make him an asset on the board since the two governments work so closely together, he said.
He was shocked to learn so many people had filed. He thinks some candidates may be looking to start at the water control district level and move up to higher office. He’s not interested in that for himself. He doesn’t have the time.
“I just want to have some fresh ideas, be that younger generation that has fresher ideas for this water board,” he said.
He has no issues with how things are currently run, though. He said the board has exciting ideas and plans and he’d like to be involved.
He’s interested in having the dam evaluated for earthquake safety. He’s also interested in producing electricity at the dam and piping water from it, which he said could make it easier for people whose properties don’t border the creeks to obtain water from it.
“It creates more farming jobs and creates more self-employed or hobby farmers, so I’m for that for sure,” he said.
Jasmine Geyer, Position 3
Geyer is an owner and manager at Bobby Geyer Construction and has previously been an escrow assistant at First American Title in Roseburg. She is an irrigator and grows hay on land in Lookingglass that’s been in her family for 30 years.
She said groups in the community are encouraging people to have a voice by running for office, especially for boards that often don’t have enough candidates running to fill the positions.
“That was kind of what prompted me,” she said.
She chose the water control board because as an irrigator herself she is a customer and has a personal interest in the issues.
“I have some skin in the game, so I would like to make good decisions on behalf of people like me who actually use the water for irrigation,” she said.
She would like to see the water board give out more information to the community.
But she said her experience with the district has been positive.
“I think that they’re doing a great job,” she said.
(1) comment
There needs to be dams in place, so that everyone has water in the summer. For instance, how about step dams up Coos Bay Wagon Road, so Morgan/Lookingglass Creek stays usable all year long? And it would control flooding in some of the wetter winters.
