The first of four statewide ballot measures in front of voters this November could lead to limits on campaign contributions.
Measure 107 seeks to amend the Oregon Constitution. It would give the state Legislature and local governments the ability to set limits on campaign contributions and to require those who pay for political ads to disclose who they are.
The measure was referred to voters by the state Legislature through passage of Senate Joint Resolution 18 in 2019. It drew broad bipartisan support, including votes in favor from local legislators Sen. Dallas Heard, R-Winston, and Rep. Gary Leif, R-Roseburg.
Republicans and Democrats argued it would help get big money out of politics and ensure better representation for ordinary people.
Patrick Starnes, the Independent Party of Oregon’s 2018 gubernatorial candidate, has pushed strongly for the reforms in Measure 107.
Starnes told The News-Review on Wednesday that more work will lie ahead if voters approve the measure.
That’s because the measure enables the Legislature to set campaign contribution limits, rather than laying out what the limits will be.
Starnes anticipates the 2021 Legislature will take up that issue. His hope is that contributions will be limited to relatively small amounts.
Starnes said when he was gathering support for SJR 18, he found both parties were concerned but for different reasons.
“The Dems were all worried about the corporate money, and the Rs were all worried about the union money,” he said.
He’d like to see the campaign cash, and influence it can buy, removed altogether.
“My ideal situation would be no PAC moneys and no corporate moneys, that’s the effort I’ll be pushing for, so just the voters can donate and hopefully it’ll be $1,000 or less, something people can afford,” he said.
Dan Meek of Honest Elections Oregon, a group supporting Measure 107, said the move for a constitutional amendment on campaign finance reform grew out of a 1997 Oregon Supreme Court decision that found similar campaign reforms violated the constitution’s free speech guarantee. However, the court reversed itself in April.
Still, Meek said it’s important to change the constitution now in case the courts have a change of heart down the line.
“Measure 107 ensures that they can’t change their minds again about contribution limits,” he said.
Starnes had predicted in 2019 that corporations would pour lots of money into ad campaigns aimed at defeating the measure. So far, that hasn’t been the case, though. Starnes said he isn’t ruling out an October surprise, but he’s feeling optimistic.
“We’re not seeing much opposition, so I’m pretty excited to see it pass significantly,” he said.
Meek also said there hasn’t been much opposition. Even unions that had fought previous campaign reform efforts in 2006 have changed their tune and backed reform, he said.
Meek attributed that reversal to the massive influx of campaign cash from a single donor. Phil Knight, co-founder of Nike, donated about $2.5 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Knute Buehler in 2018.
The unions realized they could be badly outspent.
Not everyone’s thrilled with Measure 107, though. Libertarian Party of Oregon Chair Kyle Markley has argued campaign reform would infringe on political free speech.
“The overwhelming majority of spending in political campaigns is for the purpose of communicating a political message — that is, for speech which informs the voters. More spending means more speech which means a better-informed electorate. This is a good thing, not a bad thing. We should celebrate each additional dollar spent on political communication,” he wrote in testimony before the Legislature on SJR 18.
(3) comments
I wonder how Alek Skarlatos feels about this. Take a look at his campaign page on facebook. He repeatedly likes to brag about how much money he has in his campaign chest now and/or how much more he has than Defazio. His attitude over that fact, you would think that he won the election already just because of money. He had the most most money during the county commissioner race, and lost, so I woulda thought he'd learn that money isn't always the key to success, but guess not.
Too little too late. have you seen the condition of our country? our schools? our forests? but I bet your 401k is doing good so just ignore it right? cowards.
Good. It's also time to work on overturning Citizens United. Despite the Libertarians, money is not speech.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.