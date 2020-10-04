Measure 109 would legalize therapeutic use of psilocybin mushrooms, better known as magic mushrooms, in the state of Oregon.
It’s the third of four statewide measures on the ballot this November.
If voters approve Measure 109, they won’t be creating wide open protections for psilocybin use like those for marijuana. The mushrooms wouldn’t be sold in stores, for example, or taken at home.
Instead, voters would be authorizing the state to license manufacture and delivery to licensed providers who would supervise the mushrooms’ consumption in a therapeutic setting and help the patient process the experience afterward.
Supporters argue that magic mushrooms can be an effective treatment for mental illness — and they point to some recent research that suggests it could be.
The FDA has labeled psilocybin a breakthrough therapy for depression that’s resistant to other treatment. That designation has put two companies, London-based Compass Pathways and Madison, Wisconsin-based Usona Institute, on a fast track to develop psilocybin drugs for therapeutic use.
Scientific American reported that Johns Hopkins University researchers have found study participants with cancer who took psilocybin were less depressed and less afraid of death, and that it may also be effective in treating tobacco addiction.
But the measure is opposed by the American Psychiatric Association, and its local branch, the Oregon Psychiatric Physicians Association.
OPPA Executive Director Patrick Sieng said in a statement that more study is needed.
“We believe that science does not yet indicate that psilocybin is a safe medical treatment for mental health conditions,” he said.
He also objected that the measure would allow a prescription of a controlled substance by a practitioner with no medical training.
Measure 109 would set aside a two-year period for the mushroom program to be designed before it took effect. It also provides for psilocybin sales to be taxed to pay for the program.
Measure 109 was brought to voters through an initiative petition. Chief petitioners Tom and Sheri Eckart are Portland therapists and the founders of the Oregon Psilocybin Society. The Eckarts did not return a call seeking comment about the measure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.