Virgle Osborne will not have to move after all to run for state House District 2 in the 2022 election.
When he announced his run, the Republican primary candidate's Lookingglass home fell outside the district.
He said at the time he would move to Winston, where he also owns property, if necessary to continue in the race.
However, Lookingglass will lie inside District 2 under the new district boundaries approved by the Legislature this week.
Osborne said Thursday he plans to stay right where he is.
While he's happy the district now includes his home, Osborne doesn't like the new political maps overall.
"I'm not thrilled with the way the redistricting went. I think it was gerrymandered. It didn't really work out for Republicans in general for all the districts," he said.
There has been some dramatic shifting of boundaries across the state, most notably with the addition of a sixth congressional seat.
Douglas County, once entirely in Democratic Rep. Peter DeFazio's District 4, is now split, with South County residents moved into Republican Rep. Cliff Bentz's District 2.
In the state legislative seats, state Senate District 1 now stretches to the northern county border. So does state House District 2.
State House District 2 has also lost some of its former territory, including the city of Winston, to the coastal House District 1.
Lookingglass is drawn into a peninsula-shaped section attached to District 2 but surrounded by District 1 on three sides.
"I'm actually sitting in my office right now, I'm looking out the window, and I'm in District 2. But I'm looking at District 1 right across the canyon here," Osborne said.
The district's northward shift potentially leaves Osborne with a significantly different playing field, though at this point no one has filed for a primary run against him.
"We've been campaigning hard for the better part of four months and we're going to keep right on pushing through. We have all kinds of events planned, and some of those events are already scheduled for that part of the county. So we're going to keep on doing what we're doing," he said.
Osborne is the Douglas County Planning Commission chairman and sales manager for FCC Commercial Furniture in Roseburg. He also owns Twin Peaks Off-Road in Lookingglass, which sells parts for off-road vehicles.
When he originally filed, he had expected to run against Republican former Rep. Gary Leif in the primary election. Leif had served in the post since 2018, but died in July.
Glad the candidate didn’t have to move. I now find myself not in Rep DeFazio’s District 4. I regret loosing his representation. His office was always responsive and reasonable to deal with. The plus side is a more solid Dist 4. I don’t expect anything from District 2 Representative. We live on two sides of the philosophical divide.
