Jo Rae Perkins is in the lead in early results for the Republican nomination to the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Jeff Merkley, according to results from the Oregon Secretary of State's office, released at 9 p.m.
Four Republicans — Perkins, Paul Romero Jr. of Roseburg, Robert Schwartz of Springfield, and John Verbeek of Portland — were in the running for the nomination.
Perkins has 49.17% of the vote in early results. Romero won 29.86% of the vote, Schwartz 11.31% and Verbeek 8.37%.
Perkins is a semi-retired property and casualty agent. She had originally filed to run for House District 4 but switched to a Senate run. She had previously run unsuccessfully in the 2016 and 2018 Republican primaries for District 4.
She described herself as a Christian constitutional conservative. She asserted during the campaign that Merkley cared more about letting illegal immigrants into the country than protecting Americans.
Romero is the president and CEO of Youwalk Today, Inc., a startup based on a piece of equipment that's a cross between a wheelchair and a walker.
He is a U.S. Navy veteran who served as a non-commissioned petty officer first class cryptologic technician.
During the campaign, he positioned himself as the opposite of Merkley, who he called a socialist. Romero said he would be "America First, Oregon First."
Romero is a precinct committee person. He made two unsuccessful primary challenges against Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Walden in House District 2 in 2016 and 2018.
Schwartz is a physical trainer who had previously run for state senate and U.S. House seats.
In his campaign, he argued that the timber industry could help solve environmental problems, with forests sequestering carbon and wood manufacturing replacing Chinese plastics.
Verbeek works in life insurance and strategies. He is originally from the Netherlands and had previously made unsuccessful runs for state House and Senate.
Verbeek campaigned on limited government and constitutional rights.
Merkley ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.
