Rainey Lambert, well known to readers of The News-Review sports pages, has filed to run in the Democratic primary for state House District 2.
Lambert is a student at Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay, where he competes on the Lakers swim team and is studying history.
He formerly was on the Roseburg High School swim team and in 2020 was a member of the record-setting 200-yard freestyle relay team.
These days, he specializes in the backstroke. He said the Lakers team is on track to go to nationals in about 50 days.
Lambert is the first to file as a Democrat for state House District 2. The only Republican to file so far is Virgle Osborne, though two other potential Republican candidates (Christine Goodwin and Steve Loosley) have formed campaign committees.
Goodwin currently serves as interim representative for the district, which was previously served by Republican Gary Leif before his untimely death in July.
Lambert sees his youth as an advantage. He wants to “push to get my generation into politics and leading the world for better change.”
“I feel like I bring a new voice to the table that could bring so much up in Salem,” he said.
Lambert said he wants to see legislators get unified behind the timber industry.
“We need to be replanting our trees, we need to be taking better care of our forests to prevent wildfires,” he said.
Lambert favors term limits for legislators.
“I want to try to implement term limits within our state Legislature so that we can get more fresh faces into legislation and really make sure there’s not people staying in there for too long,” he said.
Without term limits, he said, legislators stick to the same issues and nothing gets done.
He also favors creation of an independent redistricting commission and the adoption of ranked-choice voting.
“I’m trying to make things more fair for everyone. Everyone has their right to vote and their voice needs to be heard,” he said.
Lambert wants to address the problem of internet scalping — the practice of using bots to instantly purchase items online and then turn around and sell them to consumers at a higher price.
He wants to increase taxes on large corporations to enable the state to pay teachers more.
And he wants to prioritize the expansion and development of Oregon’s community colleges.
“We’re hounded in high school how we need to go to state colleges and then when we get there we realize oh, we have all this debt, what are we supposed to do,” he said.
But not everyone needs to go to a four-year college, he said.
“You can go to a community college and get a proper education, and get the job you need. I think that we need to stop overlooking that fact and put more into our community colleges because they are just so valuable,” he said.
Lambert plans to go to a four-year college himself after he graduates from community college. He’s considering a career in teaching.
He said as a college athlete, he’s used to balancing multiple tasks.
All over the country, he said, college students are becoming politicians and balancing both roles.
“I’ve been able to see this and it’s had a positive influence on me to say I can do that as well,” he said.
As a Democrat in a largely Republican district, he knows he would have an uphill battle if he makes it to the general election.
“I’m willing to fight that fight and I’m looking forward to the challenge,” he said.
(1) comment
Good luck, Mr. Lambert. I wish you well in all your endeavors. Your ideas and ideals make the future look good. [thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.