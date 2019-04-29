The deadline to register to vote in the May Special District Election is 11:59 p.m. today.
This election will decide membership on a number of education, fire and other local boards around the county. Also at stake are construction bonds in the Elkton and Winston-Dillard school districts, and a measure to reduce the size of the Reedsport School District board.
A fourth measure is a proposed amendment to the Reedsport City Charter. It limits the Reedsport City Council’s ability to increase utility rates without an election.
Voter registration is available online through the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office at https://sos.oregon.gov/voting-elections. This is a secure site that will allow Oregon residents to verify their current registration status, change incorrect information or register to vote.
Ballots will be mailed Thursday.
Registered voters who have not received their ballots by May 9 should contact the Douglas County Election Office.
Signed and completed ballots can be placed in the mail or in one of the drop boxes located around the county. Ballots must be received no later than 8 p.m. on May 21, not postmarked by that date. Signing the return envelope is mandatory for ballots to be counted, as signatures must be verified.
Ballot boxes are available at the following locations: Canyonville City Hall, 250 N. Main St.; Douglas County Annex, 680 Fir St., Reedsport; Douglas County Clerk’s Office, Room 124, and courthouse lawn, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg; Drain City Hall, 129 West C Ave.; Roseburg Public Library East Parking Lot, corner of Fowler Street and Diamond Lake Boulevard; Glendale City Hall, 124 Third St.; Myrtle Creek City Hall, 207 NW Pleasant; Riddle City Hall, 647 1st Ave.; Sutherlin City Hall, 126 E. Central Ave.; Umpqua Community College Library, 1140 Umpqua College Road; Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd.; and Yoncalla City Hall, 2640 Eagle Valley Road.
