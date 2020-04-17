A pandemic is underway, but the elections will go on more or less as usual in Oregon.
Oregon has an advantage in its May 19 primary, since it's already operating with a mail-in ballot system that allows state residents to vote and keep their social distance at the same time.
Oregon started its vote by mail system in 1998 and was the first state in the country to do so.
Douglas County Clerk Dan Loomis said in a press release the long-established vote-by-mail system already complies with the state's COVID-19 guidelines for physical distancing.
"Additionally, for the first time in Oregon, ballots can be returned without a stamp since the state has provided prepaid return postage," Loomis said.
The deadline to register to vote in the May primary is April 28. The day after that, regular ballots will start going out. Early ballots to military and overseas voters have already been sent.
Oregonians can register or change their political party at oregonvotes.gov.
Loomis said mailed registration cards must be postmarked by April 28.
Primary voters will be selecting nominees in May for the Democratic and Republican tickets for the November elections.
Loomis said because Oregon has closed primaries, people wishing to vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary must register as a member of that party by April 28 as well.
In some cases, there's no competition at all. Just one candidate from each major party remains in the race for president, for example, and many state legislative candidates are running unopposed in the primary.
There will be a contest on both sides of the aisle for the Fourth Congressional seat currently held by Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield. DeFazio faces a challenge from Doyle Canning of Eugene in the primary. A second challenger, Cassidy Claussen, dropped out. And the Republicans have two candidates — Roseburg's Alek Skarlatos and Eugene's Nelson Ijih — who hope to challenge the Democratic nominee in the fall.
Republicans have several choices in their bid to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley. They include Paul Romero of Roseburg, Jo Rae Perkins of Albany, Robert Schwartz of Springfield and John Verbeek of Portland.
Dallas Heard is unopposed on the Republican ticket for state Senate District 1, but Democrats will have two choices for a nominee to oppose him in November. They are Roseburg's Kat Stone and Selma's Jerry Allen.
