Gubernatorial candidate San Pulliam, who is the mayor of Sandy, will visit Roseburg for a meet and greet Friday.
Pulliam will be at Backside Brewing, 1640 NE Odell Ave. in Roseburg at 5:30 p.m.
"I'm excited to spend some time meeting with Main Street small business owners, local leaders, and citizens in this area of Southern Oregon," said Pulliam, who styles himself Mayor Stan, in a press release.
"It's time we elected a governor who will focus on the issues that directly affect our communities, like fully supporting our police, helping our struggling Main Street businesses, and making sure our kids get an uninterrupted, quality education," Pulliam said.
