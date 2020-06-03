Republican secretary of state candidate Kim Thatcher will hold a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in Roseburg.
In-person attendance at the Douglas County Church Annex, 1134 SE Douglas Avenue will be limited to 25, but Zoom video conferencing will also be available on a first-come first-served basis. Email dawn@kimthatcher.com before noon Thursday to submit email addresses in order to attend the Zoom session.
During her trip to Douglas County, Thatcher also plans to take a tour of the Elliot State Forest.
The secretary of state oversees auditing of government agencies and state elections and serves on the State Land Board, among other duties.
