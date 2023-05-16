Amendments to the Roseburg City Charter has been approved by voters in Tuesday's election.
As of 8 p.m., 62.46% of voters, or 1,937, voted in favor of amending the charter with 37.54% voting against the proposed changes.
The city of Roseburg had proposed amendment to its charter, which was last updated in 1983.
There are dozens of revisions proposed, most of which were recommended by the City Charter Review Committee. City Council chose not to take the committee's advise on changing the mayor's term to four years or removing the residency requirement for the city manager. Under the newly approved city charter, City Council will have the right to waive the residency requirement for the city manager on an individual basis.
According to paperwork filed with the Douglas County Clerk's Office, "The amendments are based in part on the League of Oregon Cities Model Charter but keep those provisions that are unique and important to Roseburg."
The city will retain its current form of government with a mayor and eight city councilors, while a city administrator runs administrative affairs on a daily basis for the city.
Most changes are updates to language, simplifying the meaning or providing more clarity.
The new charter will go into effect July 1.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review.
