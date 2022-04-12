The effort to install a special property tax to improve area schools won the backing of the Roseburg City Council on Monday, which voted unanimously to support a bond levy that will be on the ballot in May.
The City Council vote followed a presentation on the need for the bond levy by former City Manager Lance Colley, who is Co-Chair for Vote Yes for Roseburg Schools, and Roseburg Public Schools Board Chair Rebecca Larson.
“We really feel like this is an important investment in the city of Roseburg,” said Larson, who explained that multi-purpose buildings that would be constructed with the bond money could be used as emergency shelters.
The bond measure of $154 million — an amount determined through community input — is intended to make improvements to school safety, update aging infrastructure and expand student learning opportunities. Based on current assessed values, the bond rate is estimated to create a tax of $1.85 per $1,000 of assessed property value for homeowners within the school district's boundaries.
That means a home within the boundaries, with an assessed value of $300,000, will pay an extra $555 a year.
Larson, Colley and other supporters say the vote is a matter of health and safety.
For example, the bond would help improve air and heating systems across schools while also increasing security at school entrances that will help schools monitor who is on campus at all times.
If approved, the bond would also allow for improvements to aging infrastructure at schools, such as plumbing, along with updates to playgrounds and track and turf fields.
“We have significant air quality issues that we’re trying to address with the bond issue,” said Colley, adding that many of the HVAC systems in the school system are decades old and “archaic.”
“I’m here today to say we really need your support,” he said.
Ballots for the May 17 election are scheduled to be sent to residents in about two weeks.
A resolution in support of the bond levy was provided by Roseburg Public Schools with a request that the Council show its support for the measure by adopting it. The resolution said the levy will “protect and upgrade existing infrastructure of the schools in our City” and “strengthen our City’s emergency preparedness capabilities for students and the community.”
In May 2020, voters rejected a $94 million general obligation school bond placed on the ballot by Roseburg Public Schools. That bond was meant to make renovations at all buildings, build five new gymnasiums at elementary schools, upgrade infrastructure, replace the Heritage (Old Main) building on the high school campus and improve sites and furnishings throughout the district.
The bond levy was narrowly defeated, with about 52% of voters against the levy and 48% in favor. That bond levy would have cost homeowners within the boundaries of the school district an estimated $1.27 per $1,000 in assessed value.
At an estimated $1.85 per $1,000 in assessed value, the proposed bond levy would be 45% higher than the proposed 2020 increase. The difference in the estimated amount it would raise — from $94 million to $154 million — represents a 64% increase.
The increases are due in large part to inflation, Larson and Colley said Monday.
Voters will head to the polls to cast their votes on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
