A proposed Roseburg Public Schools Bond on the 2023 May Special District Election ballot has once more been voted down by in Tuesday’s election.
As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, 56.06% of voters voted no while 43.94% voted yes to the bond.
"We are disappointed. Disappointed in the low voter turnout again," said Vote Yes for Roseburg Schools co-chair Alex Palm. "This measure is about investing in our kids and our community because they are worth fighting for. Right now, we are going to regroup and continue to represent our kids within the community.”
This is the third time in three years a Roseburg school bond measure has been shut down by voters.
"Unfortunately, the bond did not pass and the proposed projects will not be completed," Superintendent Jared Cordon wrote in an email to parents. "I would like to assure our students, staff and families that we remain committed to making our school buildings as safe as possible. We will continue to use the security measures we have implemented in recent years and we will continue to maintain our schools to the best of our ability."
The bond had the potential to raise $75.5 million. Additionally, the state would have provided over $5.8 million in grant funds to pay for upgrades to school security, health and safety standards and expanding learning and workforce development opportunities.
A significant portion of the $75.5 million bond would have gone into tearing down the Old Main, also known as the Heritage Building, at a proposed cost of $31.5 million.
The proposed bond would have cost an estimated 99 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. For example, owners of a home with an assessed value of $250,000 could expect to pay approximately $247.50 per year, or about $20.60 per month. The proposed bond would have impacted property owners over a 20 year period beginning in November.
The last time a bond was passed was in 2000, raising approximately $23.9 million.
Cordon said next steps will be discussed at the May 24 school board meeting.
Kate Brown signed SB 744. Reading, writing and math proficiency is no longer a requirement in order to receive a high school diploma in Oregon. She’s the one who’s harpooned Oregon’s schools, not the taxpayers.
No, it was Oregon voters. They hit hard when Measure 5 passed and we've suffered since. Local voters repeatedly let us know they don't care about the health of the community or its kids by voting down bond measures. State law requires these expenses be funded locally and locally we have a lot of people who cant cut a little into their treats and toys budget to help our schools.
My property is already assessed at $1.1 million. The passage of this measure would have taken my tax bill to over $8,000. I don't have any kids and never have. I pay way more than I should. Parents need to kick in and pay for their kids.
