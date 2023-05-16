A proposed Roseburg Public Schools Bond on the 2023 May Special District Election ballot has once more been voted down by in Tuesday’s election.

Drew Winkelmaier is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dwinkelmaier@nrtoday.com.

React to this story:

2
0
1
6
9

Reporter

Drew Winkelmaier is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dwinkelmaier@nrtoday.com.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

pwchoices
pwchoices

Kate Brown signed SB 744. Reading, writing and math proficiency is no longer a requirement in order to receive a high school diploma in Oregon. She’s the one who’s harpooned Oregon’s schools, not the taxpayers.

Add Reply
rev_rend
rev_rend

No, it was Oregon voters. They hit hard when Measure 5 passed and we've suffered since. Local voters repeatedly let us know they don't care about the health of the community or its kids by voting down bond measures. State law requires these expenses be funded locally and locally we have a lot of people who cant cut a little into their treats and toys budget to help our schools.

Add Reply
OregonHusker
OregonHusker

My property is already assessed at $1.1 million. The passage of this measure would have taken my tax bill to over $8,000. I don't have any kids and never have. I pay way more than I should. Parents need to kick in and pay for their kids.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.