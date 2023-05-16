A proposed Roseburg Public Schools Bond added to the 2023 May Special District Election ballot has once more been voted down by in Tuesday’s election.
As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, 56.06% of voters voted no while 43.94% voted yes to the bond.
Vote Yes for Roseburg Public Schools Bond co-chair Alex Palm said, "We are disappointed. Disappointed in the low voter turnout again. This measure is about investing in our kids and our community because they are worth fighting for. Right now, we are going to regroup and continue to represent our kids within the community.”
According to the Roseburg Public Schools website, the bond would have cost an estimated $0.99 per $1,000 of assessed property value. For example, owners of a home with an assessed value (not market value) of $250,000 could expect to pay approximately $247.50 per year, or about $20.60 per month, according to the website.
The proposed bond would have impacted property owners over a 20 year period beginning in November.
The bond had the potential to raise $75.5 million. Additionally, the state would have provided over $5.8 million in grant funds. All funds go to improvements and additions to Roseburg’s schools. An independent citizen Bond Oversight Committee would have been established to oversee where funds are allocated and goals are being met.
The last time a bond was passed was in 2000, raising approximately $23.9 million.
What the bond would have funded:
The Roseburg Public Schools Bond encompasses a significant amount of raised money to fund school security, health and safety standards while expanding learning and workforce development opportunities.
The district’s main desire to pass the bond was to address and update school security in many of Roseburg’s schools. The district would have used funds to implement controlled access systems district wide, to complete the camera system district wide and install perimeter fencing around athletic properties and secondary schools, according to the RPS’s website.
In regards to updating health and safety standards the district’s goal was to improve “Air-quality: Upgrade and install heating/cooling/air/exchange systems district wide,” according to the RPS website.
These standards include extensive plumbing and electrical updates: hand washing stations with bathroom facility updates, panel upgrades, additional classroom circuits and upgrading the district’s electrical service, according to the RPS website. Asbestos removal throughout the district is of high priority, as well as the fire alarm detection and notification system.
A significant portion of the $75.5 million bond would have gone into tearing down the Old Main, also known as the Heritage Building, at a proposed cost of $31.5 million.
