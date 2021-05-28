Roseburg Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul Romero has laid out some campaign promises he calls his “Contract with Oregon.”
Romero said he was inspired by former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich’s Contract with America.
“It kind of forced Congress, and the people that were there and got earmarks and all that stuff, to kind of straighten up and fly right because with that Contract with America he got a bunch of people elected,” Romero said.
“So he got in there and he followed through with it, and I thought you know, Oregon needs that, because we’ve had plenty of politicians, we’ve had no real statesmen,” he said in an interview Thursday.
A Navy veteran and CEO of Youwalk Today, Inc., Romero ran unsuccessfully in 2020 for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate. He lost the primary to Jo Rae Perkins, who in turn lost to incumbent Democrat Jeff Merkley in November.
This time, he’s turned his attention to state office.
In his new contract, Romero has a checklist of about two dozen things he wants to accomplish as governor.
On that to-do list is a comprehensive audit of Oregon’s budget for waste, fraud and abuse.
He also wants to work toward making Oregon an income and property tax free state.
Asked how he’d replace the tax money, he falls back on eliminating the waste, fraud and abuse he believes are included in state spending now.
“The goal would be to figure out what monies we have and to shut off the spigots coming out of the general fund,” he said.
He wants to audit all legislators, too, to see if they are receiving incentives or bribes for their votes.
Another item on Romero’s list is forbidding the state Department of Human Services from removing children from their homes without proof of a crime and a warrant.
“I understand there are children in bad situations that need to be rescued. Sometimes there are bad parents and what have you. But it seems to me that they have been really extending their authority a little bit above and beyond,” he said.
He hopes to reduce the problem of homelessness through job training, tiny homes and other assistance. But he said those who refuse to step up and embrace those opportunities will be dealt with according to the law.
“We can’t allow homeless to just be taking up space on public spaces, streets, sidewalks, parks, etc. That’s not right to allow that to happen,” he said.
Among the laws he said he’d push for in the Legislature are serious penalties for crimes involving rioting.
He also hopes for legislation penalizing municipalities that defund the police by denying them grant funding, and prosecuting officials who take action to defund the police.
Other legislation he wants to push would end welfare to minor mothers, enforce child support and create tax incentives for adoption.
The full list can be viewed at romerofororegon.com. Romero said the list is a work in progress and he’s still taking suggestions.
Despite the more dramatic items included on the list, Romero does not believe it’s controversial.
Romero believes that Oregon’s election outcomes — including his own in the 2020 Senate race — have been altered by Dominion Voting Systems. He alleges that many vote counting systems in the state are being run on Dominion machines.
“More information I’m sure is going to be coming out about that, especially with Dominion being at the heart and the overall control of our voting systems here in Oregon,” he said.
Conspiracy theories about Dominion have caught fire among some supporters of former President Donald Trump since he lost the 2020 election.
Romero believes items on his list that might prove controversial among more liberal voters actually have the support of the majority, and that ties into his theories about Dominion as well.
For example, he does not believe Oregonians really voted in favor of the drug legalization measure on the ballot in 2020.
Romero said the state is in the hands of socialist leaders.
“They have literally choked the life out of the state of Oregon, and what I ask people very simply is tell me this, in the last 20 years is your life better in Oregon?”
The answer, he said, is invariably “no.”
"We can't allow homeless to just be taking up space on public spaces, streets, sidewalks, parks, etc. That's not right to allow that to happen," said Romero.
So what's your solution?
Conspiracy Theory's Just make IGNORANT PEOPLE Feel Relevant.!!! Just another MORON. Americans Need to STOP Electing Window Lickers..Romero believes that Oregon's election outcomes — including his own in the 2020 Senate race — have been altered by Dominion Voting Systems. He alleges that many vote counting systems in the state are being run on Dominion machines.
