Roseburg Republican Alek Skarlatos is winning more love from Texas in his bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, had indicated last month hewould endorse Skarlatos. Cruz has served as a senator since 2013, and made an unsuccessful run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016.
Now, Skarlatos' campaign has announced he has received a second Texas endorsement, from U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a former U.S. Navy Seal who joined the House of Representatives last year.
“I am honored to have received the endorsements of Senator Ted Cruz and United States Representative Dan Crenshaw because I share their commitment to uphold American values,” Skarlatos said in a written statement. “It’s critical that Oregon elects leaders who will fight for the people.”
Skarlatos is a former Army National Guardsman who became famous after he and two friends tackled a gunman who fired shots on a Paris-bound train. The event became the subject of the Clint Eastwood movie “The 15:17 to Paris,” in which Skarlatos starred.
Skarlatos has just one competitor in the May Republican primary, Eugene computer scientist and entrepreneur Nelson Ijih.
Two previous candidates for the Republican nomination dropped out to run for other seats.
Art Robinson of Cave Junction is now running for the state Senate seat currently held by Republican Senate leader Herman Baertschiger, Jr., who is not running for reelection.
Jo Rae Perkins of Albany is now running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley.
News Review & other media, please start focusing on the values and policies that will make him a good US Rep. I am really tired of hearing about his "star" status. I'm hopeful that he has more to offer than that, but starting to wonder?
