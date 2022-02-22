Roseburg High School graduate and Lane Community College student Garrett Hoppe has filed with the Federal Elections Commission in the race for U.S. House District 4.
After The News-Review reached out to him for comment, Hoppe emailed a statement that indicated he is still considering his options.
"I feel that we need a better option than a Trump supporter running for the Republican ticket for the 4th District," he said. "I know if I do run, I might not win in the primaries and again in the general election."
Hoppe said he feels voters need a Republican who can represent the district as a whole, and not just from either side.
If he stays in the race, he'll face Roseburg veteran Alek Skarlatos in the Republican primary. Skarlatos won the Republican nomination in 2020 but lost the general election to incumbent Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield.
Hoppe is the third Republican to file with the FEC for the seat so far. Jeremy Van Tress, a Republican from Corvallis, had also filed with the FEC and even raised about $47,000 of campaign funds before announcing he was withdrawing from the race.
Van Tress is training with hopes of qualifying for the United States Paralympic hand cycling team and competing in the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.
Hoppe works for the University Inn & Suites Eugene. He previously worked for Best Western in Roseburg and the Dakota Street Pizza Company in Sutherlin, and volunteered for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sutherlin.
He is studying human services at LCC. He graduated in 2015 from Roseburg High School, where he participated in Special Olympics.
