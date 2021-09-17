Roseburg Republican Steve Loosley has formed a campaign committee for the House District 2 seat formerly held by Rep. Gary Leif.
However, Loosley told The News-Review Thursday he’s still not sure whether he’s going to run.
Loosley is chairperson of the board of Umpqua Community College and serves on the boards of the Community Cancer Center, Southern Oregon Goodwill and Aviva Health. He is also treasurer of a nonprofit board that hopes to build a medical college in Roseburg.
He was one of three people nominated by Republican precinct committee members in August to temporarily fill the post until a replacement could be elected.
However, on Aug. 12, Christine Goodwin of Myrtle Creek was selected as interim representative by the county commissioners of the three counties that have land within the district.
At the time, Loosley asked the commissioners to remove his name from consideration, saying his campaign was adding fuel to the “deep and bitter” political divisions in the community.
However, he also did not rule out a run for the permanent post in the 2022 election, and formed the campaign committee two weeks later. Loosley has contributed $30,000 of his own money into the campaign, including a $20,000 loan, but so far hasn’t listed any other campaign donors.
No candidate has yet formally filed for the position, though Virgle Osborne also formed a campaign committee and has announced his intention to run.
Osborne is the sales manager for FCC Commercial Furniture in Roseburg and owns Twin Peaks Off-Road in Lookingglass, which sells parts for off-road vehicles.
Osborne does not currently live in the district but has said he will move if the 2021 redistricting process does not bring his home inside the district’s boundary.
(3) comments
Loosley appears to be well-qualified. I do worry that he seems to have participated in the shenanigans regarding the replacement of Leif.
I am a bit further concerned that, as chair of UCC's board, Loosley did not follow protocols in the move to replace Lathrop after her resignation. The position is a public position, was supposed to have been publicized, and so on--but the public was excluded, thus far; it's been months without announcement--nothing in the NR, nothing in the minutes of the UCC board, etc., and the replacement likely already selected in violation of UCC policy and possibly in violation of state law.
Seems to be an example of the old adage: "Democrats think the glass is half full. Republicans think the glass is theirs."
The public was excluded? Nothing in the NR?
https://www.nrtoday.com/news/education/ucc/inundated-with-applications-umpqua-community-college-add-more-perameters-to-its-search-for-a-new/article_cf8c6378-d91b-56c9-b52f-2c1fd24e584b.html
https://www.nrtoday.com/news/education/umpqua-community-college-town-hall-meetings-for-presidential-candidates-continue/article_ca0429a5-eb06-5ee8-bba2-986a6db79664.html
https://www.nrtoday.com/news/education/ucc/rachel-pokrandt-selected-as-next-umpqua-community-college-president/article_f63ac0b2-b624-531b-90e3-66a65d45a9fe.html
I think you are confused. Doris Lathrop was a member of the UCC Board who apparently resigned a few months ago, yet no mention of from the college. I too could not find it anywhere. No story here that I can find and no mention on UCC website as of a few days ago.
There are requirements in law about a process. There are also UCC policies. From what I can tell, so far, they have not been followed.
So yes, Citizen Joes concerns are valid.
