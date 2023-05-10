Does the city of Roseburg manager have to live within the city limits in order to effectively do their job?
Should a city councilor, or the mayor, when thrust into filling an unexpected vacancy, have to run for re-election midway through the term of the previously elected position holder instead of running for the position when that term expires?
Those are just two questions Roseburg voters will asked to answer on May 16 relating to proposed amendments to the Roseburg City Charter.
The city is looking to update its charter, which was approved in 1982 and went into effect in 1983. The charter specifies how ordinances are adopted, lists qualifications for city officers and assigns duties to city official.
The current form of government would not change; a mayor and eight city councilors would remain to govern, with a city manager to run administrative affairs.
Measure 10-205 would update the Roseburg City Charter to bring it more in line with the framework of the League of Oregon Cities Model Charter, yet still keeping certain provisions which are unique and important to Roseburg.
The proposed amendments would update the charter to be more straightforward and modernized to clearly define the legal authority of the city, according to the explanatory statement attached for the measure.
Under Measure 10-205, the amendments would:
- Add language regarding the residency requirement for the city manager, giving the City Council discretion to allow the city manager to live outside city limits on an individual basis when appropriate.
- Add language to allow the city manager to delegate some duties to other staff when appropriate.
- Add a section regarding filling vacancies for the offices of mayor or councilor, allowing the person filling a vacancy to serve the remainder of the term of the previously elected official.
- Remove sections in the charter that are not enforceable or legal, or are covered by state statute.
The matter of residency for the city manager was most recently broached in November 2020, when former City Councilor Ashley Hicks brought into question the residency of City Manager Nikki Messenger.
Hicks, who had lost her bid for reelection earlier that month, leveled the charge that Messenger did not live within city limits, as her contract, and the city charter, required.
“The city manager need not be a resident of the city or state at the time of appointment, but promptly thereafter shall become and remain a resident of the city while in office,” the current charter states.
Hicks said Messenger bought an aging townhome within the city that she claimed was her residence when she did not really live there.
Messenger bought the townhome from her predecessor, Lance Colley, in the fall of 2019, for $130,000. Colley paid $85,000 for it in 2013, county records show.
Colley, who was city manager for seven years before retiring in February 2019, also owned a home outside the city limits. Like Messenger, he used the 50-year-old townhome to satisfy the residency requirement.
The proposed amendments to the city charter were proposed by a six-person charter review committee appointed by the Roseburg City Council.
Of course they should be a resident.
