Roseburg resident Alek Skarlatos conceded to Val Hoyle for the U.S. House, while Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan clings to hope as ballots continue to be counted in Tuesday’s election.
Skarlatos’ campaign sent out a message at 7:45 p.m. Thursday that said the Republican hopeful conceded to Democrat Hoyle in the race for the fourth Congressional District.
“The Associated Press has just called my race, and I want to congratulate my opponent, Val Hoyle,” Skarlatos said. “I also want to thank all of my supporters who always stood behind me, especially through extremely vicious and personal attacks against my character, and it’s something I will always be incredibly grateful for. While I have always been passionate about properly managing our forest, along with helping our veterans, I know there are avenues outside of elected office towards achieving those goals and I look forward to what the future holds.”
As of Friday morning, Hoyle had 50.91% of the votes while Skarlatos had 42.9% — a difference of about 26,000 votes.
In Oregon’s race for governor, Democrat Tina Kotek claimed victory and was declared the winner by the largest newspaper in the state, the Oregonian. However, Republican candidate Christine Drazan has yet to concede as of Friday morning.
Kotek had 47.12% of the votes at press time, while Drazan had 43.4% of votes.
“I am so grateful to the many thousands of Oregonians who made their voices heard in this historic election,” Drazan said Thursday. “With several hundred thousand ballots yet to be counted, we continue to exercise patience as we await additional clarity regarding the final outcome of this race. Oregonians should have confidence that their votes will be counted as our county clerks continue their diligent work.”
Due to recent changes in elections, ballots could be postmarked by Nov. 8 and still be counted in the election results. As of Friday morning, 58.18% of ballots had been counted.
In local election results:
- Christine Morgan was elected the new mayor of Canyonville.
- Linda McCollum will continue to be the Reedsport mayor.
- Rich Patten keeps his seat as Reedsport city councilor.
- Tom Boggs, Lisa Woods and Debbie Hamilton were elected to Sutherlin City Council.
- Doloris White retain her seat as councilor for the City of Winston.
- Brenda Epp will get a seat on the Douglas soil and water conservation board.
- The winners of the write-in seats have not yet been announced. The positions are for Glendale city council, Douglas soil and water conservation board and Umpqua soil and water district.
In state election results:
- David Brock Smith will be the State Representative for the first district.
- Virgle Osborne was elected State Representative for the second district.
- Christine Goodwin was uncontested in her bid for the fourth district.
- Boomer Wright won the ninth district.
In federal election results:
- Democrat Ron Wyden retains his seat as a U.S. Senator.
- Republican Cliff Bentz won the second Congressional District with 67.46% of votes, over Democrat Joe Yetter, of Azalea, who had 32.39% of votes.
Official results are expected to be certified by Dec. 5.
