Republican congressional candidate Alek Skarlatos criticized his Democratic opponent Rep. Peter DeFazio this week, saying he had remained silent in response to last weekend's rioting in Eugene.
In a press release Wednesday, Skarlatos alleged that DeFazio has called for defunding the police and said the congressman "has remained silent on the violent mobs which have now found their way to the 4th Congressional District."
“By ignoring the actions of rioters in his own district, DeFazio is encouraging the destruction of our own communities,” Skarlatos said.
DeFazio has spoken multiple times about a need for police reform in response to the killing of George Floyd, a Black Minneapolis man whose death at the hands of police has sparked months of both peaceful protests and rioting in cities across America. The officer who killed Floyd has been charged with murder.
DeFazio has called for police reforms such as a ban on choke holds like the one that resulted in Floyd's death, and called for transparency around allegations of misconduct about police, rather than for defunding the police.
DeFazio Campaign Manager Carly Gabrielson said Skarlatos is repeating talking points, and that his allegations are inaccurate.
"Peter has been on the record saying he does not support defunding the police," Gabrielson said.
On Thursday, DeFazio emailed a statement about the Eugene riots and also mentioned the Portland riots, which he had previously publicly addressed.
“I strongly denounce the actions of a small group of anarchists and other destructive individuals in Portland and Eugene who have used the cover of legitimate lawful Black Lives Matter protests to sow destruction and division," DeFazio said.
But he also took the federal government to task for its response to weeks of rioting in Portland.
"In Portland, unmarked federal agents have detained Oregonians without cause, without reading people their rights or following due process, and have targeted protestors exercising rights protected under the Constitution. These are the actions of an authoritarian regime, not an open democracy," DeFazio said.
"I applaud Governor (Kate) Brown’s successful negotiation with the federal government to remove federal agents from Portland and have the local police provide law enforcement for federal buildings," he said.
Weekend protests at the U.S. Courthouse in Eugene devolved into clashes between Black Lives Matter protesters and All Lives Matter counter-protesters, and ended in violence, property destruction and nine arrests.
Another incident marred by violence took place in the Thurston neighborhood of Springfield Wednesday, where The Register-Guard reported a protest was sparked by a hanged skeleton display in a resident's yard.
On Thursday, Skarlatos issued yet another press release broadening his attacks to "Left Wing politicians," saying they had become a "mob squad" enabling rioters. He specifically cited Gov. Brown and Congressmen Jerry Nadler, D-New York, but did not mention DeFazio.
“Violent actors are being egged on by irresponsible politicians who are seeking to use this violence and chaos to their benefit,” Skarlatos said. “This 'Mob Squad,' which also fully supports defunding police, needs to be voted out of office and replaced with leaders who will fight and stand by the people of Oregon, not with the Mob.”
(5) comments
A couple of points that Alek Skarlatos might not be aware of: many of the people who committed significant property damage at protests across the country have been outed as right-wingers, boogaloo boys (including one boogaloo boy pedophile), and so on; most of the violence that was life-threatening (like killing a person with a rifle, or driving a vehicle into a crowd) was committed against the protesters, not by them; most of the protesters were peaceful. Skarlatos would be well advised to examine evidence that contradicts his world view--as should we all: https://theoatmeal.com/comics/believe
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/feds-unmarked-vans-portland/
https://youtu.be/Wt8GaE1xNa0
Keepin it Real...perhaps you'd like to have enough respect to spell the person's name correctly, if you are referring to them... it is Alek....not Alex...
I’m sorry, who is this Alex person? I can’t believe the article didn’t mention his celebrity or “hero” status. #SpencerGo!
