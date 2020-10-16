Senior Staff Writer
Republican candidate for U.S. House District 4 Alek Skarlatos continues to outpace incumbent Peter DeFazio in fundraising, according to the two campaigns’ quarterly reports to the Federal Election Commission this week.
The total receipts brought in for Skarlatos’ campaign in this election now sit at more than $3.8 million, while total campaign receipts for DeFazio have reached about $3.3 million.
Strong third quarter earnings pushed the Skarlatos campaign’s total receipts for the entire election cycle ahead of the DeFazio campaign.
The third quarter ran from July 1 to Sept. 30. During that period, the Skarlatos campaign raised $2,581,008, compared to $1,381,765 raised by the DeFazio campaign.
The Skarlatos campaign issued a statement Friday saying its fundraising total is a record for a Republican in the Fourth District.
“Pete DeFazio has been MIA for five decades. He lives in Washington now, on a yacht. He forgot about us,” Skarlatos said.
In an interview earlier this month, DeFazio characterized the boat he lives on in Washington differently. It’s worth $87,000 with 350 square feet of interior space, and it’s cheaper to live in than a studio apartment there, he said. He also has a home in Springfield.
He has served in Congress for 33 years. Prior to that, he was a Lane County commissioner.
The bulk of the receipts for both campaigns come from individual contributions.
The DeFazio campaign said 87% of Skarlatos’ donations came from out of state.
Carly Gabrielson, DeFazio’s campaign manager, said Skarlatos has raised a “staggering amount of dark money and out of state contributions,” including contributions from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and other Republican leaders.
“GOP elites are trying to buy this race by outbidding Oregonians, and they think they have a shot with Skarlatos. We are running a grassroots race, so we can’t outraise him. But we can outwork him. At the end of the day, Oregonians deserve a say in their politics and won’t be fooled by Skarlatos and the GOP’s flagrant attempt to buy this seat and silence our community,” Gabrielson said.
Skarlatos raised more than $1.7 million in the third quarter from donors whose individual contributions were small enough they didn’t have to be itemized. He also received $676,424 in the third quarter from individual donors giving larger amounts.
Top donors for Skarlatos included the Republican small dollar fundraising platform WinRed, which contributed more than $500,000 this quarter, and joint Republican fundraising committees like Cruz 20 for 20 and Take Back the House 2020.
The Skarlatos campaign generated $50,025 in PAC money. Among the PACs listed as donors were Giving Us Security, HUCK, and Guardian Fund PACs.
DeFazio raised $344,810 from small dollar donors and $616,413 from large dollar individual donors.
The DeFazio campaign generated $416,007 in PAC money. A few of the PAC donors contributing the maximum $5,000 to the DeFazio campaign this quarter were Transportation Intermediaries Associations, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the Building Owners and Managers Association, American Shortline and Regional Railroad Association and the Amalgamated Transit Union.
DeFazio chairs the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.
