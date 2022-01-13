Republican congressional candidate Alek Skarlatos reported his campaign raised more than $425,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Skarlatos has raised more than $1.1 million since announcing his campaign in May.
Skarlatos also said in a press release that he has received an endorsement from House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.
“I am incredibly thankful to have the support of so many people, as we will need all the help possible for what has become one of the biggest congressional races in the country,” Skarlatos said. “This year, Oregon will finally be able to tell Joe Biden that this agenda of vaccine mandates, higher energy bills, and open borders is not working for them.”
While the Democrats in the District 4 are behind Skarlatos in fundraising, their campaigns have also started much later.
Democratic candidate Val Hoyle announced her intention to run Dec. 1 and filed the day afterward. Her campaign announced earlier this month that it had raised more than $210,000 in December.
Hoyle said in a press release the level of support her campaign received in its first few weeks was “tremendous.”
“It’s clear that Oregonians in the 4th District are looking for a Congressperson who’ll always be in their corner. I’ve spent my life fighting to get working people a fair shake, and that’s what this campaign is all about,” she said.
Democratic candidate Andrew Kalloch filed as a candidate on Dec. 14. He said he had raised $150,000 in December.
Democratic candidate John Selker filed on Dec. 20, but said he did not begin collecting campaign donations until Jan. 1.
He plans to send wooden bowls he made by hand to campaign donors who make contributions of more than $1,000. For the past three years, he’s made the bowls to raise funds for local food banks.
Democratic candidate Zachary Mulholland filed after the fourth quarter, on Jan. 3 of this year.
(5) comments
Alek Skarlatos "All Hat No Cattle" or as Gertrude Stein once said "There is no there there!"
Mmm, not sure bragging about an endorsement from Kevin McCarthy is really that worthwhile to a campaign. McCarthy couldn't decide whether to stand up in umbrage of an insurrectionist coup or kneel down to kiss the ring of the one who planned it. He chose poorly. He'll be having an interesting year learning our Constitution of Law for sure, something Skarlotos could also benefit from.
Isn't House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy the same guy who has been telling everyone he would testify before the Jan. 6 Select Committee because "I have nothing to hide," and then announced yesterday he would not testify. Great endorsement that is from the House Republican Liar Leader.
There's something obscene about people outside Oregon donating so much money to elect an unqualified person to represent Oregon in Congress.
Where have you gone Pete Defazio? ... a district turns it's lonely eyes to you...
... just get me a moderate from either party please...
