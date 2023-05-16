This Special District Election sees eight contested races for various fire districts in Douglas County.
The contested races are: Azalea Fire, Canyonville/South Umpqua Fire, Douglas County Fire District No. 2, Glide Fire, Tri-City Fire and Scottsburg Fire.
Each fire district has a four person board, with each board member serving a four year term. Each district board operates their respective district by maintaining stations, vehicles, emergency equipment and emergency medical equipment. The board of directors elects fire chiefs and serves as counsel to those elected. Additionally, the district board acquires and maintains fire evacuation routes.
As of 10 p.m. these are the results:
The Azalea fire Position 2 contested race between Chris Meirndorf and Gregory Roush has voters in favor of Meirndorf, who has 68.87% of the vote while Roush has 31.13% of the vote. Total vote count is 106.
The Canyonville Fire Position 3 contested race between Ron Bisaha and Jeremy Mayfield has Bisaha with 27.56% of the vote while voters favor Mayfield at 72.44% of the majority vote. Total vote count is 225.
The Douglas County Fire No. 2 Position 4 contested race between Cameron Pope, Ron Brown and Stu Blakesley has Pope with 33.94% of the vote, Brown at 43.97% and Blakesley at 21.20% of the vote. Total vote count is 2,802.
The Douglas County Fire No. 2 Position 5 contested race between Edwin Pratt and Loretta Johnson has Pratt with 63.01% of the vote while Johnson has 36.19% of the vote. Total vote count is 2,802.
“To be honest, that pleases me. I feel attached to the fire service. It is something that is close to my heart. I want to make sure I help to keep things going in the right direction,” said Pratt. "I do feel the firefighters that small departments have are some of the best anywhere.”
The Glide Fire Position 4 contested race between Henry McQuatters and Eric Riley has McQuatters with 23.09% of the vote while Riley has the majority vote at 74.76%. Total vote count 2,863.
“I am really excited for the opportunity and to be able to give back to the community,” said Riley.
The Scottsburg Fire Position 3 contested race between Mary Elen Estill-Basham and Nick Cartwright has voters in favor of Cartwright with 51.81% of the vote as Estill-Basham has 48.19% of the vote. Total vote count is 83.
The Scottsburg Fire Position 5 contested race between Don Peterson and John Estill has Peterson with the majority vote at 63.64% while Estill trails at 32.47% of the vote. Total vote count is 77.
“Im glad for the opportunity to be able to serve the community and I want to thank everyone who voted for me and hope I can do the best for the community,” said Peterson.
The Tri-City Fire Position 4 contested race between Roger Phillips and Joe Pospisil has Phillips with 31.96% of the vote while Pospisil has the majority vote at 67.74%. Total vote count is 341.
