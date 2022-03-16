Douglas County Commissioner candidate Mike Ruehle filed an election complaint against Douglas County Clerk Dan Loomis on Monday.
State elections officials, however, said Ruehle's allegations are unsubstantiated and don't amount to a complaint.
Ruehle wrote to the director of the Oregon Secretary of State Elections Division on Monday, alleging Loomis received first a good job and then an appointment to the interim clerk's position as a reward for dropping out of the 2018 Douglas County Commissioner race and throwing his support to Tom Kress, who went on to win the race.
The letter goes on to suggest, without evidence, that Loomis is the commissioners' "inside guy to make sure the election vote count goes their way."
Loomis said in an email Wednesday that Ruehle's complaint makes "false accusations and mischaracterizations" about him, his fellow county elections officials and the county elections process.
"I must and will be impartial with this candidate. I will fairly provide him with the opportunity to file and run for public office, and accurately count those votes for him and all others," he said.
Ruehle's complaint centers on actions allegedly taken in 2018 and 2019.
It points to Loomis' decision, near the 2018 Douglas County commissioner election, to drop out of the race and endorse Kress, a frontrunner who was in a close race with Alek Skarlatos.
It's common for candidates to step down and endorse others, but Ruehle alleged Loomis took favors after dropping out, including a $1,420 campaign donation from Kress and a job as manager of development at the Umpqua Economic Development Partnership. The Partnership is a nonprofit organization separate from the county government.
Loomis said he received no financial gain for either his choice to drop out or his endorsement. He said discussions with The Partnership's executive director led to his employment there. It was not a highly paid position, he said.
He also said the evidence doesn't support the assertion that his endorsement significantly altered the election. He polled at 6%, he said, and since his name was still on the ballot, he received 5.15% of the vote.
In October 2019, the Douglas County commissioners appointed Loomis interim county clerk. He was chosen above outgoing clerk Patricia Hitt's favored candidate, then-deputy clerk Rosemary Wess.
Loomis pointed out that three candidates were interviewed, publicly, for the interim clerk position.
Loomis went on to be elected county clerk in 2020.
"It is my opinion the appointment of Dan Loomis to County Clerk demonstrates intentional corruption of the Douglas County's election process," Ruehle wrote in his complaint.
That opinion didn't appear to impress elections officials.
"We have received unsubstantiated allegations of misconduct involving Douglas County officials, but the allegations do not meet our definition of a complaint," Oregon Secretary of State Elections Division Investigations and Legal Specialist Bob Roberts wrote in an email to the county on Monday.
In order for an allegation to meet the elections division's threshold, it must involve matters within the state's jurisdiction and include assertions of fact that would, if true, amount to a violation, Roberts wrote.
Douglas County Human Resources Director Michael Kurtz said having received that response, he considers the matter closed.
However, he said he remains concerned about whether county employees are safe in their workplaces.
"Given some of the responses we have seen nationally to unsubstantiated and unfounded allegations of election fraud, these types of statements put the safety of our employees at risk," he said.
He said he hopes since the elections division has determined the allegations don't merit an investigation, county elections officials will have their reputations restored.
Kurtz said nothing's more foundational than fair and free elections, and making false allegations to damage the public's faith in that process is "tantamount to an assault on democracy."
Loomis said election misinformation and disinformation has eroded voter confidence across the nation, but Oregon has the oldest and most refined vote-by-mail system.
Election results are audited by the state, he said, with tally machine counts compared against hand counts, and many individuals are involved in carrying out an election.
Many tiers of checks and balances ensure the integrity of the election, he said.
"It is our highest duty to safeguard your right to vote and for your vote to be counted," he said.
(2) comments
Trump in 2019, months before the actual election: I'll only lose if the election is rigged.
Mike Ruehle in 2022, months before the actual election: The election is rigged.
Connect the dots for yourself.
Mike is a liar and general disturber of the peace. K don’t know how he could run for an office that requires professional ethics when all he can do is stir hate and discontent. He should join Dallas Heard since neither is considered relevant to our community
