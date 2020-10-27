As Democratic state Senate candidate Kat Stone sends out campaign texts to likely voters, she said she’s all too frequently receiving the same question back from voters — if you’re running for Senate, why aren’t you in the Voters’ Pamphlet?
Stone said a last-minute filing attempt was foiled by trouble with the state’s online system.
When the 5 p.m. Aug. 25 deadline was just minutes away, she was ready to go with enough time to spare that if the system had worked properly, she’d have had her statement in by the deadline, she said.
But that isn’t what happened, she said.
Brandy Stone, Kat Stone’s daughter, was given the task of entering the information.
They thought it would be simple. They just wanted to include the information they’d had in the May primary Voters’ Pamphlet and add an endorsement they’d received since then.
Using the computer system was difficult from the beginning because it wouldn’t accept the portions of the previous statement they wanted to copy over from May, Brandy Stone said.
That information had to be reentered into a new online form. The process was further slowed down by the system’s refusal to allow two tabs open to the same site — which would have allowed for quick cutting and pasting from the original.
The problems continued from there.
“It kept booting me out of the system, and then we were at six minutes and then we were at four minutes and pretty soon it was just locked out to where you can’t even get to the input page any more,” Brandy Stone said.
In the end, Kat Stone said, they were stuck looking at a green screen and unable to submit their filing.
“It was terrible, and I just cried. You don’t have a campaign if you’re not in the voter pamphlet,” Kat Stone said.
She said they’ve worked to make up for it through text banking and other methods of getting her name out to potential voters.
She said they’ve sent texts out to Democrats, nonaffiliated voters and minor party voters. This week, they’re reaching out to Republican women.
Brandy Stone said she worries that voters have a misconception about what her mother’s absence in the pamphlet means.
Pamphlet entries are submitted, and paid for, by the candidates’ committees. They aren’t independently produced by state elections officials.
“I feel like being in the Voters’ Pamphlet adds a lot of legitimacy to a campaign, especially in voters’ minds, so to me it sort of falsely delegitimizes the campaign as being serious or valid,” she said.
The Stones are not the only people to have run into trouble using the state’s online system.
The Oregon Republican Party filed suit against Secretary of State Bev Clarno back in August after they, too, were locked out of the system at the last minute while submitting Voters’ Pamphlet information.
They were successful in convincing a Marion County Circuit Court judge to order their party statement be included in the pamphlet.
“It apparently wasn’t just us. But you know government websites are notoriously sort of janky,” Brandy Stone said.
The state was also widely criticized this year after people seeking online pandemic unemployment payments were blocked by its antiquated computer system.
