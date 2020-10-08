Democratic Oregon Senate District 1 candidate Kat Stone of Roseburg is holding a series of virtual town halls this month and next on issues important to Southern Oregonians.
The meetings will each be held via Zoom and Facebook Live at 2 p.m. An Oct. 11 town hall will be on timber, restoring the economy and community stability. An Oct. 18 town hall will be on education, while an Oct. 25 town hall will be on housing, homelessness and services. The last of the town halls will be Nov. 1 on elections and voting integrity.
Citizen participation will be encouraged, including questions, concerns and ideas.
To participate in one or more events by Zoom, sign up at www.katherinstone.com/events. The event can be watched live on the Kat Stone RN for Oregon Senate Facebook page, where questions may also be submitted using the chat feature.
And of course Mr. Heard will not hold a town hall. He never has. Not when he was a representative. Not when he was a senator. Never bothered to participate in League of Women Voters forums.
Too afraid I suppose.
