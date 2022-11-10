Proponents of Oregon Ballot Measure 114 proclaimed an early victory following Tuesday’s general election, while Douglas County leaders are saying it’s not over yet.
“It is way too early to respond to a declaration on the outcome of this ballot measure,” Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice said. “There are still a lot of legal ballots to count especially considering the recent change in guidelines regarding postmarks and timelines for certified election results.”
Statewide, the measure known as the Reduction of Gun Violence Act is passing with preliminary numbers showing a slim margin: 50.86% yes, 49.14% no. The latest results, updated at 5 p.m. Wednesday, show there are a little less than 27,000 votes between the two.
“This win for Measure 114 is a huge turning point — we have shown the country that voters do want serious action on gun violence prevention,” Rabbi Michael Cahana, a chief petitioner for the measure, said Tuesday night. “Hopes and prayers are not enough when your neighbors are bleeding … Oregonians took action, utilized the power of democracy, and achieved something remarkable, a victory for other states to follow.”
If the measure passes, it will require completed background checks, safety training and fingerprinting to purchase a firearm and place a limit on magazine capacity to 10 rounds of ammunition. The measure would become an unfunded mandate, which means counties would be responsible for implementing the requirements without funding from the state.
Contrary to statewide numbers, voters in Douglas County overwhelmingly supported a no vote on the measure, with 72.54% in opposition.
“ … it is clear from the preliminary results that Douglas County voters overwhelmingly voted against Measure 114,” Boice said. “We support the interests of Douglas County residents on this issue. To that end, we would like to point out that the entire ballot measure will most likely be challenged and found to be unconstitutional.”
Official results are expected to be certified by Dec. 5.
Tiffany Coleman is The News-Review’s managing editor. She can be reached at tcoleman@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
