With Tuesday's filing deadline passed, the May primary races for county, state and congressional offices are coming into focus.
As of Wednesday, there were contested primary races on the Republican and Democratic sides of the aisle for Congressional Districts 2 and 4. The state legislative primaries will be quieter, with just one Democrat and one Republican each in state House Districts 1 and 2, and only a Republican candidate in state House District 4.
The Douglas County commissioner races each have at least three candidates, and incumbent Chris Boice faces four challengers in Position 3.
Congressional District 4, with Rep. Peter DeFazio not running for reelection, has attracted eight Democratic candidates, but just one Republican candidate filed with the Secretary of State's Office by the deadline, according to records on that office's website as of Wednesday.
Joshua Welch, a Eugene teacher who was running as a Democrat for the Congressional District 4 seat, said in an email Wednesday afternoon he's dropping out of the primary race.
However, he said voters may see him on the ballot in November — as a third-party candidate. He did not say in what party he was interested in running.
Welch said his decision was related to problems within the Democratic Party.
"The Democratic Party has a serious corruption problem that they need to deal with and be honest with the voters about. As long as the legal system of bribery in place, the government will continue to serve the Donor Class," Welch said.
He said the Democratic Party has gone from one that "welcomed the hatred" of Wall Street to a party that welcomes its donations.
"There's no shortage of popular progressive public policies like Medicare for All, living wage, right to a job, etc., the problem is BOTH major parties serve the Donor Class and have little interest in implementing policies like these," he said.
Roseburg's Alek Skarlatos was the only Republican to have filed with the Secretary of State's Office, according to state elections records.
Garrett Hoppe of Corvallis had filed a campaign finance committee with the Federal Elections Commission, but appeared not to have filed with the state, a necessary step in order to appear on the ballot. His name did not appear as a candidate on the Secretary of State's Office website as of Wednesday.
Here is the list of the candidates who filed for county, state and federal offices that specifically serve Douglas County by the Tuesday deadline, according to the Secretary of State and Douglas County Clerk's websites.
COUNTY
Douglas County Commissioner
Position 1: Incumbent Tom Kress, Marcus Black, Diana Fletcher
Position 2: Incumbent Tim Freeman, Brandy Stone, Valynn Currie
Position 3: Incumbent Chris Boice, Ashley Hicks, Mike Ruehle, Deuce Bohn, Bev Ashton
County Assessor
Heather Coffel, incumbent
County Surveyor
Ron Quimby, incumbent
STATE REPRESENTATIVE
District 2:
Rainey Lambert, Democrat
Virgle Osborne, Republican
District 4:
Christine Goodwin, Republican. She currently serves District 2.
District 1:
Incumbent David Brock Smith, Republican
Bret Cecil, Democrat
CONGRESS
District 2:
Incumbent Cliff Bentz, Republican
Mark Cavener, Republican
Katherine Gallant, Republican
Joe Yetter, Democrat
Adam Prine, Democrat
District 4:
Val Hoyle, Democrat
Andrew Kalloch, Democrat
John Selker, Democrat
Jake Matthews, Democrat
Sami Al-Abdrabbuh, Democrat
G. Tommy Smith, Democrat
Steve Laible, Democrat
Doyle Canning, Democrat
Alek Skarlatos, Republican
Douglas County’s elections have been rigged. The person in charge of counting Douglas County votes has been corrupted. It appears he accepted money from the current Commissioners to throw the last Commissioner election and was awarded the Job as County Clerk by the Commissioners to continue demonstrating his loyalty to them.
Douglas County Clerk, Dan Loomis is responsible for counting Douglas County votes and reporting the tally for each candidate to the Secretary of state. County Clerk Loomis has come a long way since 2018 when he described himself as an out-of-work 23-year retired army veteran who was running for County Commissioner against Tom Kress and Alek Skarlatos. And that’s where the story begins.
Two months before the 2018 election when Dan Loomis ran for County Commissioner, two voter polls had Loomis in 3rd place behind Tom Kress and Alek Skarlatos with 6% of the vote. Kress and Skarlatos were virtually tied with one poll having Kress winning and the other poll for Skarlatos. That’s when Dan Loomis announced on October 8, less than a month before the election, he was dropping out of the Commissioner election and threw his endorsement and his 6% of the voters behind Tom Kress for Commissioner (below link). With those added votes, Tom Kress won the election. Dan Loomis claimed low polling caused him to drop out of the election. It appears an offer of money and a high paying job may have been the real reasons.
https://www.nrtoday.com/news/elections/loomis-drops-out-of-commissioner-race-endorses-kress/article_8ea8d745-f42d-5774-af69-b4e634fc8a82.html
People who contribute money to a candidate’s campaign are not happy when the candidate announces they are dropping out weeks before the election. It makes them feel like their money was wasted. According to Oregon’s Secretary of State Documents (below link), a total of four individuals had donated $1,420 to the “Loomis for County Commissioner” 2018 election campaign account. They probably weren’t happy when Dan Loomis announced he was dropping out of the election.
Oregon’s Secretary of State’s documents also show the “Loomis for County Commissioner” campaign account received ONLY one cash contribution FOLLOWING the 2018 election. That one cash contribution booked FIVE DAYS AFTER the 2018 election was $1,420 from County Commissioner Tom Kress. Transaction 3084149 was booked on November 11, 2018.
Days later, County Clerk Loomis made the below refunds to his only individual campaign contributors totaling exactly $1,420. It appears Tom Kress upheld his promise to reimburse Dan Loomis’s campaign contributors if Dan Loomis dropped out of the election and gave Tom Kress his endorsement and the 6% of voters he needed to win. If that’s not the case, Loomis should explain why he took money from Commissioner Kress FOLLOWING the 2018 County Commissioner election and used that money to reimburse people who had contributed to his election. That was just part of the corruption. The paybacks continued.
Transaction--------Date---------------Contributor-------------Refund
3084163--------11/26/2018------Linda J Middlekauff-------$250
3102066--------11/26/2018----Miscellaneous Refund-----$170
3084157--------11/20/2018------Michael Emmanuil--------$500
3084159--------11/20/2018--------Juanita F. Aman----------$500
==================================================
Total-------------------------------------------------------------------$1,420
https://secure.sos.state.or.us/orestar/cneSearch.do?cneSearchButtonName=search&cneSearchFilerCommitteeId=19404&OWASP_CSRFTOKEN=Z6XZ-DMS7-1D1A-OW2E-83NL-I0C8-YYXY-WGWU
Both Douglas County Commissioners Chris Boice and Tim Freeman publicly endorsed Tom Kress and urgently wanted him to win the 2018 Commissioner election over newcomer Alek Skarlatos. Three months AFTER the 2018 election won by Tom Kress, I attended the Douglas County Board of Commissioners meeting where I personally witnessed Dan Loomis thank the Douglas County Commissioners for his new job as Manager at the Umpqua Economic Development Partnership (UEDP). Commissioners Kress, Boice and Freeman had no comment and appeared uncomfortable when Loomis gushed all over them in public.
UEDP is a nonprofit supported by Douglas County. Commissioner Chris Boice is one of its directors. The question in everyone’s mind should be whether Commissioners Freeman and Boice promised unemployed Dan Loomis a high paying job if he dropped out of the 2018 election and threw his support to Tom Kress for Commissioner. It’s difficult to reconcile how else Loomis, a person with no previous experience in business development, was given a high paying UEDP job as manager. More so, considering the position did not exist before Loomis was hired and was not refilled when Loomis left shortly afterward to become County Clerk.
A comparison of UEDP detailed tax documents from 2018 and 2019 (below links) indicates $108,197 was paid to the category “other salary and wages” in 2019 that showed zero in 2018 and showed zero again in subsequent years. Dan Loomis has claimed his job at UEDP was not a high paying job. I think most people in Douglas County would consider a job paying $108,197 per year is pretty high. Loomis’s UEDP job appears to be the second payback he received for throwing the election to Kress. But there was more to come.
https://www.causeiq.com/organizations/view_990/452963767/22b4380ceeaf9b1867445e2263053550
https://www.causeiq.com/organizations/view_990/452963767/2583dd0b2ee6b82fa1791c6c64a89fcf
On August 19, 2019, Douglas County Clerk Patricia Hitt announced her retirement. She had served 7 years as County Clerk and many years before that as Deputy County Clerk. County Clerk is an elected position. County Clerk Hitt announced she was resigning a little over a year before the end of her election term. As part of her good bye statement, Ms. Hitt asked Douglas County Commissioners to appoint her Deputy County Clerk Rosemarie Wess to fill her position as the interim County Clerk until the next election in 2020. This was all documented by News-Review articles (below link).
https://www.nrtoday.com/news/government/douglas_county_government/patricia-hitt-to-step-down-as-douglas-county-clerk/article_f0c7d31b-4b98-546a-90a0-7f1550185ec1.html
Douglas County Commissioners are allowed to fill vacant county positions between elections. As you might guess, Douglas County Commissioners rejected retiring County Clerk Patricia Hitt’s request and instead appointed Dan Loomis as County Clerk. Deputy County Clerk Rosemarie Wess promptly resigned in disgust (below link).
https://www.nrtoday.com/news/government/douglas_county_government/dan-loomis-selected-as-interim-county-clerk/article_a8a82c2e-3c43-5e7f-8471-04b797cf5a6b.html
In one fell swoop, Douglas County Commissioners replaced 30+ years of County Clerk experience with Dan Loomis who described himself to me at the League of Women Voters forum as a “retired, out-of-work army guy” with zero background or training in the County Clerk’s office. Later at the forum, Loomis’s exact quote describing himself to the audience on video tape (below link) was, “As I became bored as a retiree, I started attending UCC, getting some extra education and got involved in the student veteran organization and started attending County Commissioner meetings in March 2018.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-adsflVAgDM&t=11s
But Loomis is more than just a “retired, out-of-work army guy.” Dan Loomis appears to be the Commissioner’s inside guy to make sure the election vote count goes their way. Loomis has already demonstrated to the Commissioners he would do their bidding by taking money to throw the 2018 County Commissioner election for them. And now he’s in charge of counting the election.
Douglas County’s Commissioners don’t have to worry about losing the next election. They have their guy in place as County Clerk to make sure the vote count will always go their way. Free and fair election no longer exists in Douglas County as long as Dan Loomis is the County Clerk. Like I said, Douglas County’s elections have been rigged.
Mike Ruehle
Candidate for County Commissioner
In his typical arrogance, Commissioner Boice has repeatedly claimed in writing (below link) I will receive 3% of the vote in the upcoming Commissioner election on May 17. Based upon what I now know of how the Douglas County Clerk’s office has been corrupted by the Current County Commissioners, I find it likely the Commissioners are capable of providing any election result they desire.
https://www.nrtoday.com/news/government/douglas_county/county-honors-veterans-for-national-invest-in-veterans-week/article_0ab40334-cf21-5f5d-ad27-46eec20df4e4.html#comments
Tina Peters, the pro-Trump elections official in Mesa County, Colorado was indicted on 10 counts by a Mesa County grand jury related to her alleged role in the election data breach, according to the county's district attorney. Her aide, Belinda Knisley was indicted on six counts related to the breach.
I've filed a complaint with the Oregon Secretary of State regarding Douglas County's corrupted County Clerks office. It's possible Douglas County Clerk Dan Loomis will be sharing a federal prison cell with Tina Peters and Belinda Knisley after the Secretary of State's investigation. After all, birds of a feather.
