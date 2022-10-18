On Nov. 8, Oregon voters will decide the outcome of Ballot Measure 114, the Reduction of Gun Violence Act. The only gun safety measure currently on ballots anywhere in the country, it could have national implications if passed.
By requiring completed background checks, safety training and fingerprinting to purchase a firearm and placing a limit on magazine capacity to 10 rounds of ammunition, the measure is intended to help keep high-powered firearms out of the hands of people most likely to cause harm.
Proponents say the measure’s main goal is to place time and distance between a person contemplating suicide and a firearm purchase, while opponents say it’s a “gun grab” disguised as a “feel-good measure” that will target the wrong people.
YES ON MEASURE 114
On Oct. 6 and 11, two separate briefings were held for the statewide media via Zoom by those in favor of Measure 114’s passage.
Penny Okamoto, the executive director of Ceasefire Oregon, studied the impacts of gun violence, including suicide and its prevention, for 25 years.
“Suicide can be prevented,” she said. “That’s the biggest message here.”
According to Okamoto, 800-900 people in Oregon will attempt suicide this year. She said out of the methods of attempt — cuttings/piercings, hanging, gassing, drowning, pills and firearms — the majority will choose a firearm.
“When taking a look at all gunshot deaths in Oregon, 80% or more are suicides,” Okamoto said.
According to suicide mortality data released in March by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oregon has the 13th highest suicide rate in the country. With 77% of gun deaths in the state being suicides, that’s 23% higher than the national average. While the top three leading causes of death in the state are cancer, heart disease and accidents, suicide is listed as number nine, according to data from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Additionally, 55% of suicides in Oregon are committed with firearms.
McKay Sohlberg, a professor at the University of Oregon, said Measure 114 would have saved her husband’s life. The Eugene physician and surgeon killed himself within two hours after buying a gun.
“Olaf died by suicide after he purchased a gun at a local sporting goods store,” Sohlberg said. “He had a history of depression, but he showed no signs the day he took his own life. We don’t know what happened on that particular day, but suicide has a greater cost to our community than anyone realizes.”
Judy Cushing, the founder and CEO emeritus of Lines for Life, says suicide is a tragedy that doesn’t need to happen.
“This is about safety — not about gun ownership rights,” Cushing said. “When people are in crisis, political views are far less important. Putting distance between firearms and people in crises is critical.”
Proponents say there is more to the measure than suicide prevention. According to data from researchers at Johns Hopkins, firearms were the second leading cause of death among Oregon children and teens ages 1-19 from 2011-2020.
Dr. Rick Tietz, currently an emergency room doctor in Redmond, said he has seen the ramifications of suicide and gun violence during his 35-year career, including an incident 20 years ago that took a 5-year-old girl’s life.
“A mom had a gun in their apartment. The girl got a hold of it, shot herself in the chest and sawed her heart in half. There was nothing we could do,” Tietz said. “… I still hear that mother’s piercing scream in my head to this day. Gun violence is preventable.”
MEASURE HITS HOME
While gun violence is often tied to more urban areas, recent data from Johns Hopkins shows that Oregon’s rural counties had a gun suicide rate nearly two times as high. According to their research, the three counties with the highest gun death rates from 2011-2020 were Harney, Klamath and Josephine counties.
It’s not uncommon for firearms to outnumber people in rural homes. According to Pew Research conducted in 2021, 41% of adults living in rural areas report owning a firearm, compared with about 29% of those living in the suburbs and 20% living in cities. While the specific number of firearms per household is difficult to pinpoint in Douglas County, many residents openly support the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment.
Douglas County is also the site of the deadliest mass shooting in Oregon’s modern-day history. Along with being one of the country’s deadliest school-related shootings, the 2015 massacre at Umpqua Community College, which is cited on page one of the 12-page measure filed with the Oregon Secretary of State’s office, was the result of a shooter with a psychiatric diagnosis using large-capacity magazines.
Despite the tragedy, the county’s leaders are against Measure 114.
NO ON MEASURE 114
At their meeting on Sept. 28, the county commissioners issued a “Vote No on Ballot Measure 114” resolution. They claim the measure is poorly written and filled with flaws.
“This measure was written by out-of-state lawyers who do not understand Oregon, our way of life, or our people,” the resolution states.
“Ballot Measure 114 does not address the root cause of crime … It does not address the enforcement of existing laws, nor does it provide access to vital mental health services.”
According to Mental Health America, Oregon ranks 49 out of 51 when comparing the mental health services for adults in all states and Washington, D.C. When it comes to providing mental health care for youth, Oregon ranked 45. This means there's a high prevalence of mental illness and low access to care.
In a sit-down interview with Chris Boice, the Douglas County commissioner said he agrees that mental health is an issue, but this measure is not the way to fix it.
“I don’t believe a citizen-raised issue is what is needed to solve problems,” Boice said. “The issue goes deeper. There are mental health issues out there that need to be addressed. Period. End of story ... This (measure) does nothing to solve the (mental health) problem. It targets people like me.”
Boice, a self-proclaimed longtime gun enthusiast, said the measure’s largest consequence, if passed, is that it would make thousands of law-abiding Oregonians criminals. He said it would also add a new financial burden on resources that are already strapped.
“We don’t have the money (in our county) that is needed to do everything the measure would require,” Boice said. “Our law enforcement would be required to conduct the (safety) training required for people to buy guns.”
Boice said background checks are already required for a person to purchase a firearm, and that every crime that’s committed with a gun today is already illegal.
According to Boice, Oregon already has some of the strictest gun laws in the country — many of which go largely unenforced, which is reflected in the commissioners’ Sept. 28 resolution: “Proposed Ballot Measure 114 does nothing but create miles of red tape and bureaucratic barriers for responsible law-abiding citizens.”
“All of the measures, initiatives and everything else I’ve seen over the years have been done by people with good intentions,” Boice said. “It’s the unintended consequences that become the problem … This does nothing to address the issue.”
