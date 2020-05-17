It’s too late to mail in your ballot for Tuesday’s primary election and be sure it arrive in time to be counted.
But you’ve still got until 8 p.m. on Tuesday to deposit it in one of the many ballot drop boxes located around the county.
While some candidates are running unopposed in their primaries, there are several races up this time around.
Republicans can choose from four candidates competing for the chance to run against Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley in November. Democrats can choose from two candidates vying for the opportunity to challenge Republican state Sen. Dallas Heard in November.
And voters from both parties have decisions to make over who to nominate for the Congressional District 4 seat currently held by Rep. Peter DeFazio.
Voters in Glendale and Roseburg have school bond requests to consider, and Canyonville voters get to decide whether to join the Oregon State University Extension Service District. Don’t forget to check the back side of your ballot sheet, where you’ll find these measures.
And remember to sign your envelope.
Drop boxes are available at the following locations:
- Canyonville City Library Book Drop, 250 North Main St., Canyonville: Open 24 hours per day, and on election day until 8 p.m.
- Douglas County Annex, 680 Fir Ave., Reedsport: Drive up 24 hours per day, and on election day until 8 p.m.
- Douglas County Clerk’s Office, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg, in the hallway slot outside Room 124: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and on election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Douglas County Courthouse front Lawn, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg: Walk-up 24 hours per day, and on election day until 8 p.m.
- Drain City Hall, 129 West “C” Ave., Drain, in the utility payment slot at the back of the building: Walk-up 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and election day until 8 p.m.
- Roseburg Public Library East Parking Lot, corner of Fowler Street and Diamond Lake Boulevard, Roseburg: Drive-up 24 hours per day and election day until 8 p.m.
- Glendale City Hall, 124 Third St., Glendale: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and on election day from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m and 2 to 8 p.m.
- Myrtle Creek City Hall, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek: Drive-up 24 hours per day, and on election day until 8 p.m.
- Riddle City Library Book Drop, 637 1st Ave., Riddle: 24 hours per day, and election day until 8 p.m.
- Sutherlin City Hall, 126 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin: Drive-up 24 hours per day, and election day until 8 p.m.
- Umpqua Community College, Administration Building drop slot, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg: Walk-up 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and on election day until 8 p.m.
- Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston: Drive-up 24 hours a day, and election day until 8 p.m.
- Yoncalla City Hall, utility payment slot, 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 1:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and election day until 8 p.m.
