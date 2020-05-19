Getting out to vote

Charlie Hawks of Roseburg drops off a ballot Tuesday morning in front of the Douglas County Courthouse in Roseburg. Among the things on this spring’s ballot are the Roseburg Public Schools bond measure and primary elections for the House of Representatives, the United States Senate and the presidency. Ballots must be cast by 8 p.m. on Tuesday to be counted.

 JON MITCHELL/The News-Review

At 8 p.m. Tuesday, the final ballots will be picked up at drop boxes around the county and the counting will begin.

Last-minute voters still have several options for turning in their ballots. Drop boxes are open until 8 p.m. election day at the following locations:

Canyonville City Library Book Drop, 250 North Main St., Canyonville.

Douglas County Annex, 680 Fir Ave., Reedsport.

Douglas County Clerk’s Office, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg, open on election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Douglas County Courthouse front Lawn, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg.

Drain City Hall, 129 West “C” Ave., Drain, in the utility payment slot at the back of the building.

Roseburg Public Library East Parking Lot, corner of Fowler Street and Diamond Lake Boulevard, Roseburg.

Glendale City Hall, 124 Third St., Glendale: Open on election day from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m and 2 to 8 p.m.

Myrtle Creek City Hall, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek.

Riddle City Library Book Drop, 637 1st Ave., Riddle.

Sutherlin City Hall, 126 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin.

Umpqua Community College, Administration Building drop slot, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg.

Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston.

Yoncalla City Hall, utility payment slot, 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla.

Reporter Carisa Cegavske can be reached at ccegavske@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4213.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Senior Reporter

Carisa Cegavske is the senior reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at ccegavske@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4213. Follow her on Twitter @carisa_cegavske

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.