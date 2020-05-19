At 8 p.m. Tuesday, the final ballots will be picked up at drop boxes around the county and the counting will begin.
Last-minute voters still have several options for turning in their ballots. Drop boxes are open until 8 p.m. election day at the following locations:
Canyonville City Library Book Drop, 250 North Main St., Canyonville.
Douglas County Annex, 680 Fir Ave., Reedsport.
Douglas County Clerk’s Office, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg, open on election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Douglas County Courthouse front Lawn, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg.
Drain City Hall, 129 West “C” Ave., Drain, in the utility payment slot at the back of the building.
Roseburg Public Library East Parking Lot, corner of Fowler Street and Diamond Lake Boulevard, Roseburg.
Glendale City Hall, 124 Third St., Glendale: Open on election day from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m and 2 to 8 p.m.
Myrtle Creek City Hall, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek.
Riddle City Library Book Drop, 637 1st Ave., Riddle.
Sutherlin City Hall, 126 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin.
Umpqua Community College, Administration Building drop slot, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg.
Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston.
Yoncalla City Hall, utility payment slot, 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla.
