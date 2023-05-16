Trotter holds on to transportation seat, two new board members elected SANNE GODFREY The News-Review Sanne Godfrey Managing Editor Author twitter Author email May 16, 2023 May 16, 2023 Updated 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Each of the three open positions for Umpqua Public Transportation was contested, with Doug Mendenhall, Michaela Hammerson and Tom Trotter taking early leads.Trotter is the only incumbent who was in the lead by 8 p.m.Kat Stone and Jim De Lap were the other incumbents in the race.By 8 p.m., Mendenhall had 57.44% of votes in the race for Position 1, compared to Stone's 41.94%. Michaela Hammerson had 53.36% of the votes for Position 2, compared to De Lap's 45.97%. Trotter lead with 52.73% of votes vs. Steve Hammerson's 46.6% of votes.Each will serve a four-year term. Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transportation Public Administration Sanne Godfrey Managing Editor Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209. Author twitter Author email Follow Sanne Godfrey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers RIGGING SLINGER GRADER OPERATOR Most Popular Roseburg school board listens to community concerns Tonya Howard-Ball Getting back into the cage: Roseburg fighter Michael Frear ready for CageWarriors Northwest MMA County stepping up cleanup efforts Special Sections DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance Roseburg school likely to see 3 new faces in July Denver 132, L.A. Lakers 126 Denver 132, L.A. Lakers 126 Roseburg City Charter changes approved by voters
