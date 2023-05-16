Twila McDonald was reelected to the Umpqua Community College board of education in Tuesday's election.
"I just feel relieved," McDonald said. "It was stressful and I feel happy that I get to remain on the board at Umpqua Community College and get to continue building on the good things we have done so far."
McDonald led the race for Zone 1 with 54.08% of the votes, ahead of John Aschim (31.24%) and Avelina Avila (14.57%).
McDonald, of Yoncalla, is the incumbent for the position representing North County.
McDonald said she was especially proud of the work the community college had done recently on getting the Friday Career Academy started, which allows high school students to take college courses.
"I want to see that become more," McDonald said. "I don't know if that's more student or more options, but I love how far it's come so far and I want to see it continue to grow."
McDonald also said she hopes that getting trade school education will become more accessible to people in the county.
Melvin "Bud" Smith and David Littlejohn will return to the board, while Caroline Lydon will join the board in Zone 6.
Lydon will take over the position representing Southeast County from Randy Richardson who did not seek reelection. Lydon, of Glendale, works for A&M Transport.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
