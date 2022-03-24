Robert Johnson

Robert Johnson

Roseburg attorney Robert Johnson and pro tempore judge Jason Thomas are running for Douglas County Circuit Court judge position 4 in the May primary.

Johnson is a partner at Dole Coalwell, which bills itself as Douglas County's oldest private law firm.

Johnson said in a press release he is committed to upholding the U.S. Constitution as well as the Oregon Constitution.

He said he would follow core values of fairness, impartiality and justice. He also said he would ensure county residents have access to justice, and he would hold wrongdoers accountable.

"I will bring impartial decision making for those who come before the court," he said. "I am committed to making our community a stronger, safer place.

Johnson has performed both civil and criminal litigation.

He is an assistant coach for Roseburg High School's boys basketball team, a board member of the Umpqua Community College Foundation and an advisor on the Douglas County Parks Advisory Board.

Johnson first came to Roseburg to attend UCC, where he was a scholarship basketball athlete.

He received the Harry Jacoby Student of the Year award at graduation and the Ford Scholar scholarship from the Ford Family Foundation.

He obtained his law degree from the University of Oregon School of Law in 2014, and then returned to Roseburg with his family.

Thomas has served as a judge pro tempore for the Douglas County Circuit Court since 2018.

Thomas was a staff attorney at Umpqua Valley Public Defender in Roseburg from 2014 to 2018 and has also been a child welfare worker in the Department of Human Services in Salem.

Prior to that he was a junior high teacher at a Christian academy in Paraguay and a translator in the U.S. Air Force.

Thomas received his law degree from the University of Illinois. He obtained his bachelor's degree at the University of Oregon and his master's degree in education from the University of Alabama.

Reporter Carisa Cegavske can be reached at ccegavske@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4213.

