The unofficial election results from Douglas County submitted to the Secretary of State on Wednesday did not change much from those reported on election night and the following morning.
Douglas County's voters backed Republican candidates in state and federal elections. Canyonville will get a new mayor in Christine Morgan, Reedsport's mayor will continue to be Linda McCollum and David Brock Smith, Virgle Osborne and Christine Goodwin will be representing the people of Douglas County in the Oregon House.
Douglas County Clerk Dan Loomis said by Wednesday afternoon 53,878 ballots had been cast and counted, which accounted for 61.26%. This is lower than previous gubernatorial midterm elections, which saw voting rates at 64.59% in 2018, 71.11% in 2014 and 71.58% in 2010.
Loomis said some voters were surprised by the redistricting.
"Some voters found themselves now voting in different precincts and voting for different legislative representation," Loomis said. "The part that may have caused voters some misunderstanding is that they were voting for who will begin representing them after Jan. 1, 2023, at the state and congressional level. Meanwhile, the current legislators will continue to represent them through the end of 2022, under the old district lines."
This election cycle ballots that were postmarked Nov. 8 would still be counted in the election and Loomis said the clerk's office received ballots Wednesday.
The official certified results will be published between Nov. 30 and Dec. 5.
Loomis said during the certification process, there are some challenged ballots — those with missing or unreadable signatures — that voters can rectify. Those voters have been notified and can rectify their votes until 21 days after election day.
