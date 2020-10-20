Douglas County voters had already returned 11,000 ballots as of Tuesday evening. That's 13.22% of the ballots mailed to county residents.
Douglas County Clerk Dan Loomis said that return percentage puts this election's participation rate so far about 5% ahead of the 2012 and 2016 presidential elections.
However, because many more total voters are registered for this election, county elections staff have handled 53% more total ballots so far this election than at the same point in the 2016 presidential election, he said.
Of the ballots returned, 1,382 or 12.5% have arrived via the U.S. Postal Service.
Loomis offered a reminder to voters to be sure they sign their ballot envelopes.
And he said voters who bring ballots directly to the elections office in the courthouse should consider using the drop slot just a few steps from the door.
That will reduce wait times, he said.
For safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, elections officials are limiting the number of people who can be inside the office at a time.
(1) comment
What's the % of 2016 total turnout?
