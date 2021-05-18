Janice Baker defeated Vincent Portulano by a margin of 62.52% to 36.81% Tuesday in the race for Umpqua Public Transportation District director, position 4, according to unofficial preliminary results as of Wednesday morning.
After the first election results came in Tuesday night, Baker said she was “excited to get to work.”
“I just want to be helpful, and I hope we can get some good things done,” she said.
The first items on her agenda are to learn and to get the district’s director some help.
“We’ve got to get things in order. I first want to learn about everything we need to get done and just be a part of the team, really, that’s what I’m looking forward to doing,” she said.
This was Portulano’s second unsuccessful attempt at a transportation board seat. He is a former Dial-a-Ride driver.
“I just wanted to give the voters an option of supporting a stronger ride-share program, that was the goal,” he said.
He said he’ll likely run again, for transportation board or other offices because he wants to support the environment, schools and legislative issues he cares about.
“I’ll just keep an open mind. There’s all kinds of different opportunities that pop up,” he said.
Voters chose members of an array of boards that oversee independent districts ranging from fire to water control to libraries and more. In most of the races, a single candidate ran unopposed.
In the Olalla Lookingglass Water Control races, where eight candidates vied for three seats, one incumbent appeared headed for reelection and another for defeat, while the third was in a nearly neck and neck race to keep her seat.
In position 1, incumbent Steve Rhodes, a volunteer fire chief and former firefighter, defeated Melissa Reardon, a loan officer and owner of Northwest Quality Cleaning in Roseburg, by a margin of 63.65% to 35.65%.
Rhodes is concerned that it’s the start of the irrigation season and they’ve already been warned the water supply is low.
“We’re facing a lot of challenges. It’s going to be really interesting the next couple of years, that’s for sure,” he said.
In position 2, Erin Saylor of Saylor Farms was running ahead of incumbent Robert Browning, while cattle rancher Colton Gow was in third place. Saylor had 49.77% to Browning’s 30.57% to Gow’s 18.89%.
Saylor, speaking while milking a cow Tuesday evening, said she’s ready to learn.
“This is all new to me, and I’m just really excited,” she said.
In position 3, the vote is close, with incumbent Toni Albertson showing a slight lead of 38.27% ahead of Chad Northcraft, operator of DC Modern Roots farm, with 37.83%. Jasmine Geyer, owner of Bobby Geyer Construction, is trailing with 23.17%.
Albertson said Tuesday night she would be “good either way,” whether she won or Northcraft did.
“I’ve been in there for a long time and we’ve been hoping more people would take an interest, so I’m glad they are,” she said.
In the Winston Dillard Water District position 4 race, Robert Hartford defeated Eric Giusto by a margin of 56.29% to 43.03%.
In the Roberts Creek Water District position 5 race, Kat Stone was in the lead with 34.77% of the vote. Gregory Tucker had 33.96% and Thomas Fullbright 30.73%.
In the Port of Umpqua position 4 race, Scott Kent was winning with 51.35% of the vote to Carrie Oldright with 33.02% and Jeffrey Vanier with 14.29%.
In the Lower Umpqua Hospital District position 1 race, Cheryl Young defeated Jeffrey Vanier by a margin of 78.07% to 21.19%
In the Green Sanitary District position 1 race, Stephen Lusch defeated Kat Stone by a margin of 55.28% to 43.49%.
In the Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority position 5 race, David Campos defeated Ashley Hicks by a margin of 66.34% to 33.31%.
In the Tri City Joint Water and Sanitary Authority position 4 race, Jeremy Medley had pulled ahead of Lillian Elder as of Wednesday morning. Medley had 50.87% to Elder’s 48.27%.
In the Green Area Water and Sanitary Authority, where five positions drew seven candidates, the front-runners as of Wednesday morning were Tracey Parker, Carolyn White, Brenda Kingry, Thomas Fullbright and Stephen Lusch. Trailing behind were Ronald Curry and Kat Stone.
Measures were also on the ballot to dissolve the Green Sanitary District and Roberts Creek Water District and form a joint authority.
Voters in the Green Sanitary District and Roberts Creek Water District overwhelmingly supported three measures that would dissolve both districts and replace them with the formation of the Green Area Water and Sanitary Authority.
Measure 10-182, dissolving the Roberts Creek Water District, won by a 71.52% to 28.48% margin.
Measure 10-183, dissolving the Green Sanitary District, won by a 72.99% to 27.01% margin.
Measure 10-181, forming the Green Area Water and Sanitary Authority, won by a 73.58% to 26.42% margin.
