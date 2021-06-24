State Rep. Gary Leif, R-Roseburg, is crying foul on challenger Virgle Osborne's candidacy for state House District 2, noting that Osborne does not live in the district.
"Virgle lives in Lookinglass, has his business address in Lookinglass, and is running his campaign from Lookinglass. We are now less than a year from the primary election, so he is running as a non-resident of the district," Leif said in an email.
He said Osborne could run instead in District 1.
But Osborne told The News-Review on Thursday he'll move in order to run.
State Rep. Gary Leif, R-Roseburg, will face a challenger in the Republican primary for state…
Osborne's Lookingglass home sits outside the boundaries of District 2. However, Osborne said he plans to move to Winston — which is in District 2 — by the November deadline to live within the district.
"That's the plan. That's always been the plan," Osborne said.
Osborne grew up in Winston and said he has owned rental houses there since 2003.
"It's not like I'm moving there from California or something to run for a race. It's literally seven miles down the road from my house," he said.
He also said if the redistricting process underway shifts the district's boundaries to include Lookingglass, he'll have the option to remain in his current home.
Redistricting will change the boundaries of state and federal districts. The Legislature is charged with completing its redrawing of the district maps by Sept. 27.
Osborne said Leif already knew he owned homes in Winston, but "he just doesn't have anything else I guess."
"He knows he's got his hands full. It's going to be a tough race and he knows it. I'm well known and he's well known and he knows it's not going to be a cakewalk," he said.
Leif said most people agree candidates should live in the district where they're running. He said he has written a letter to Osborne seeking an explanation but has received no response.
"We have enough political challenges without adding an additional layer of opaqueness to the election. He should be very clear with the voters about when and how he will be a district resident," Leif said.
(2) comments
Sounds like the Lief is shaking in the wind; or is it quaking in the wind.
To be continued...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.