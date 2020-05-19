Roseburg nurse Kat Stone will face state Sen. Dallas Heard, R-Winston, in the November election.
In Tuesday night's Democratic primary vote for state Senate District 1, Stone defeated Les Goodrich, a journeyman electrician from Brookings by a vote of 67.75% to 31.13%, as of 8 p.m. early vote totals from the Secretary of State.
Stone said she's really excited.
"I felt like things were going to go well for me, and I have so many plans," she said.
Stone has focused her campaign around timber issues and rural poverty and has said she wants the state to restore a harvest tax on private timber.
She said she thinks she can reach out to moderates and conservatives in the general election.
"I think everybody values truth in finances, and they don't like being hornswoggled," she said.
She cited her experience as a watchdog and critic of Douglas County politics.
"It doesn't matter which side of the party you are or what party, you care about honest and fair and transparent government. I think that is a strong foundation of mine," she said.
Stone said she thinks Heard needs to "go home and talk to his wife, and find out if this is really what he wants to do, because I don't think he really cares if he gets re-elected."
Stone is a member of the board of the Umpqua Public Transportation District and was first elected to serve in that office when the board formed in 2018.
The board oversees bus and Dial-a-Ride services in Douglas County.
She also serves on the Roberts Creek Water District Budget Board.
Goodrich is an Air Force veteran who has not held political office. He has said he was motivated to run for office by the Republican legislators' walkouts over proposed cap and trade climate bills.
Heard was unopposed in the Republican primary.
Senate District 1 covers most of Roseburg and South Douglas County. It also includes all of Curry County and parts of Coos, Josephine and Jackson counties
