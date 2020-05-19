Republican Alek Skarlatos and Democratic incumbent Rep. Peter DeFazio each beat out the competition in Tuesday night's primary election.
That means they'll square off in the November general election for U.S. Congressional District 4.
Skarlatos, a young Roseburg veteran best known for his role in thwarting a would-be terrorist on a Paris-bound train in 2015, beat out Eugene computer engineer Nelson Ijih by a vote of 86.03% to 12.98%, according to 9 p.m. early voting results from the Oregon Secretary of State.
He has a tougher fight ahead.
DeFazio has served as the district's representative for 33 years and is the head of the powerful House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.
DeFazio handily defeated his primary challenger, community organizer Doyle Canning of Eugene, by a vote of 84.88% to 14.38%.
Skarlatos said Tuesday evening he's very excited, and the primary vote shows his campaign has momentum he can use in the general election race.
"I think it's going to be a very tight race. Obviously we're going to try to win the moderates on the commonsense issues we've been talking about so far, and I think we're really just going to run the same campaign we've been running to this point," Skarlatos said.
He said independent voters really haven't had a home to this point, and he wants to give them one.
"Peter DeFazio has gone incredibly far left and I think it's really going to hurt him in the general. Most people don't want socialized health care and things like that," he said.
Skarlatos also said he's had small-dollar donations from across the country and believes he'll need it going up against DeFazio's campaign, which has significant PAC funding.
DeFazio's campaign is expected to release a statement soon.
District 4 covers most of Southwestern Oregon. It includes Douglas, Coos, Curry, Lane and Linn counties, along with parts of Benton and Josephine counties.
In the Republican primary for the seat, Ijih had campaigned on issues including education reform, term limits, campaign finance reform and consumer tax incentives for carbon capture.
Skarlatos focused on increased forest management, as well as gun rights, closing the border to immigration and opposition to socialized medicine of any kind.
In the Democratic primary, Canning had campaigned on environmental issues including climate change. She had argued for creating jobs in wind energy on the coast, and in regenerative forestry.
DeFazio focused on his experience, including work on wastewater infrastructure, harbor maintenance, jetty repair and fisheries protection. He also pointed to his transportation plan, which he said would transition the country to a fossil-fuel-free future and create millions of family-wage jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.