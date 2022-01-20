Douglas County Republican Chairperson Valynn Currie has filed to run for Douglas County commissioner.
Currie will challenge incumbent Tim Freeman for the seat. She is the second challenger to file. Also running is Brandy Stone.
Currie cited a need to fix problems she said the current commissioners have caused as the reason for her run.
She said she wants to improve the Douglas County Board of Commissioners' transparency.
Currie said she wants to listen to the people of Douglas County and give them a voice rather than dictating to them.
"If people have questions, I'm going to give them answers. I'm not going to hide from them," she said.
She said if something needs to be exposed, it should be exposed.
"The light is a very good antiseptic," she said.
She also said it's a problem that all three board members are running for reelection at the same time, when the Oregon Constitution says only two should run at the same time. It's the kind of problem, she said, that she would be able to fix.
"I'm a good problem solver. I can solve a lot of their problems," she said.
Currie said she plans to run a positive campaign, and one she will fund herself. She doesn't plan to spend a lot of money on the campaign.
"My attitude is if somebody wants to give to the campaign, I'd rather have them give to the Republican Party of Douglas County or to the charity of their choice," she said.
"I don't see being indebted to a lot of people as a good way to go," she said.
Currie is a native Oregonian who has lived in Douglas County most of her life.
She is a former Winston Chamber of Commerce president and the owner of Currieco Real Estate. She has been a realtor for 44 years.
Currie has also served on numerous local boards. She currently serves on the boards of the Douglas County Cultural Coalition and Wildlife Safari, and is a past president of the Family Development Center and Umpqua Valley Arts Association.
She is a graduate of Douglas High School and studied real estate and computers at Umpqua Community College. She also completed a real estate program at the Norm Webb School of Real Estate, based in Salem.
Currie said the county is still timber based, but also needs to look to the future.
"There's a lot of industries that may not even have been invented yet," she said.
Americans are moving toward a faster pace, more involved with computers and electric energy, for example, she said.
"We can be reaching out to create things that are not being done right now because of the hurdles," she said.
Currie was involved in the creation of a commerce zone on Diamond Lake Boulevard and in getting apartments built on Pomona Street east of Roseburg.
She said it's important to develop the infrastructure and remove the barriers to increase housing in the county.
She said government needs to be more consumer oriented, instead of creating hurdles to developing property.
It's a big county, and faces a myriad of issues, she said.
"You just have to see the problems as they arise and work on them and have enough of an open mind to hear both sides, and that's something I'm good at is listening," she said.
She said her motto is 'here to serve.'
"I want to be able to serve the people of Douglas County and help get the county back on track, and get rid of some of the stagnation that's been going on, and get us into the century that we're in," she said.
