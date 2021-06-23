State Rep. Gary Leif, R-Roseburg, will face a challenger in the Republican primary for state House District 2 next May.
Douglas County Planning Commission Chairperson Virgle Osborne told The News-Review on Tuesday he believes the current crop of Republicans in the Legislature have failed to lead on issues important to Southern Oregon.
Osborne said even with a strong Democratic majority in Salem, he believes he could make more progress there.
Osborne is the sales manager for FCC Commercial Furniture in Roseburg and owns Twin Peaks Off Road in Lookingglass, which sells parts for off-road vehicles.
He said his background in sales has taught him there’s always a way to negotiate to get what you want.
“My feeling is that’s not happening right now,” he said.
Osborne was born in Roseburg and raised in Winston. He worked at Roseburg Forest Products and Nordic Veneer while attending school at Umpqua Community College from 1986-1987.
But he wanted to get into sales, so he moved to Santa Cruz. It was a “huge culture switch” coming from a small, conservative town, he said.
“The first thing I do is I’m rolling into town with my pickup and my trailer, moving on a Saturday, I pull into town and the gay pride parade’s going on,” he said.
“I thought this is an interesting change of life, which was fine,” he said.
He said he was there six days when an earthquake hit.
But shortly afterward he got his first sales job and he’s been in sales ever since.
He returned to Oregon in 1995 and started work for FCC Commercial Furniture in 2000. FCC manufactures commercial furniture for restaurants and the hospitality industry.
During his time there, he said he’s represented McDonalds, Burger King and other major restaurant chains.
In 2014 he opened Twin Peaks Off Road, a home-based business that grew out of his love of off-road vehicles.
He also coordinates 4-by-4 off-road vehicle search and rescue operations for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.
He started performing search and rescue missions close to 20 years ago.
Sometimes the rescuers bring back a body and closure to a family, he said. Other times, they are able to save someone like Harry Burleigh, 69, who got lost and spent 17 days in the Twin Lakes area near Toketee before rescuers found him.
Osborne said he has performed CPR on a woman and “brought her back.”
“I’ve told people you only have to save one life and you’re forever hooked. You’ll always want to be a part of it,” he said.
Osborne operates the county’s snowcat during winter rescues that he said never seem to happen in the middle of the day.
“We’re always busy at 3 o’clock in the morning in a blizzard somewhere out in the middle of nowhere,” he said.
He also serves as chairperson of the Oregon State Parks and Recreation All-Terrain Vehicle Advisory Committee.
Osborne said he thinks he’ll be able to juggle the job, the business and his search and rescue work with being a legislator, because he’s surrounded himself with people who can step in and do those jobs well.
He said he wants to bring a unified voice to Salem from Southern Oregon to protect local businesses.
“We need to let them be governed and run from Southern Oregon rather than decisions being made at a state level in Portland and Salem, people who don’t have any idea what it is we do down here, how our community runs and works,” he said.
He also wants to work on forest management and wildfire management.
And that means logging timber, he said.
“That requires that we have to relax some of our environmental, I don’t want to call ’em laws, but our environmental ideas, and go back to doing what this state does and that’s this state grows trees and we’re good at it,” he said.
Another issue he said he wants to jump on is the homeless crisis.
“We’re not doing anything to clean it up as far as going to the root of the problem. The root of the problem is drugs,” he said.
He noted that Leif brought money to Roseburg to build a homeless shelter, but he said there’s already a shelter here. People without homes just aren’t going there.
“They have to follow the rules if they go to the mission and part of the rules are no drugs. So they won’t go there,” he said.
Osborne said he’s friends with Leif and has known him all his life. He said he has no problem with Leif as a person, he just thinks it’s time for more leadership.
“We need strength in our leadership. We need to be able to stand up for our beliefs,” he said.
He said it’s important to get on the committees where decisions are made and to reach out to Democrats and find common ground, but the Republicans in the Legislature aren’t doing that.
What he hears are a lot of excuses, he said.
“We have to do more. You just can’t quit. I don’t back down. I wouldn’t have been successful in sales for 30 years if I had quit when I was told ‘No,’” he said.
