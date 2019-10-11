Prospective voters in Reedsport and the Tenmile Rural Fire District must register to vote by Tuesday in order to participate in the Nov. 5 special election.
Tenmile Rural Fire District voters will decide whether to approve a five-year local option tax of 75 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to raise about $70,000 a year. The money would be used to hire a full-time chief and paramedic.
Reedsport voters will be asked to amend Section 45 of the Reedsport City Charter to allow the Reedsport City Council to raise utility rates. The increases could not exceed 3% annually.
Douglas County Clerk Dan Loomis said ballots will be mailed Thursday to registered voters in both districts.
Voters who haven’t received their ballots by Oct. 28 should contact the Douglas County Elections Office.
In order to be counted, ballots need to be returned no later than 8 p.m. on Nov. 5.
Ballot boxes will be open at the Douglas County Annex, 680 Fir Avenue, Reedsport; Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd.; at the Roseburg Library East Parking Lot on the corner of Fowler Street and Diamond Lake Boulevard in Roseburg and at the Douglas County Clerk’s Office, Room 124, 1036 SE Douglas Ave, Roseburg.
Ballots can be mailed, but they must be received by 8 p.m. on election day. A postmark doesn’t count.
Ballots can only be counted if the ballot return envelope is signed and the signature can be verified.
Information: 541-440-4242 or co.douglas.or.us/clerk/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.