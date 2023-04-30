Roseburg Public Schools has been operating without a general obligation bond since 2000.
In the past two election cycles, the the district has asked voters to approve operating bonds to help the district make long-overdue facilities improvements throughout the district.
In May, Roseburg Public Schools is hoping that the third time will be the charm.
The bond proposal on the May 16 ballot is asking property owners within the Roseburg school district to contribute an estimated 99 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value for those within the boundaries of the district.
If approved by voters, the bond would generate $75.5 million for the district over the next 20 years. With the bond’s passage, the district would also stand to receive a $5.8 million assist from the state of Oregon.
The current proposal would be less than half of the $154 million bond which was defeated in the May 2022 election by 2,000 “No” votes.
At a February meeting of the RPS Board of Directors, Superintendent Jared Cordon put the need for the bond in simpler terms.
“The buildings we use are well beyond the ability to repair certain things,” Cordon said during that meeting. “You can’t just go on eBay and buy a 1940s boiler part.
“Our buildings are aging, the infrastructure is aging. The only way to make capital improvements is through a capital improvement bond.”
Cordon said the bond levy on the May 2022 ballot was poorly timed. The community was recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and the ask of an increased tax on assessed property value was too much for the community at the time.
Steve Loosley, a member of the district’s Political Action Committee, reiterated that message Friday.
“The theme of our campaign has been ‘back to basics,’” Loosley said during a conference call which including fellow PAC member Joe Garcia. “Our focus is on student success. The feedback has been positive.
“I’m the first to admit an increase in property taxes can be a burden. When we take time to talk about how those investments help students prepare for their futures ... (the property tax increase) can feel like a financial burden, but the payoff makes it worth the investment.”
The proposal includes $4.4 million on security measures, $31.5 million on rebuilding the Old Main at Roseburg High School and $45.4 million on health and safety upgrades. The health and safety upgrades will address long-term roofing needs and install heating, cooling and air exchange systems district-wide.
In May 2020, voters rejected a $94 million general obligation school bond placed on the ballot by Roseburg Public Schools. The bond levy was narrowly defeated with about 48% of voters in favor and 52% against.
The district released a statement via email Friday providing an open-door-style policy for any residents to pose their questions to the district prior to the May 16 election.
“Our goal is to provide as much information as possible to our community about the proposed May 2023 school bond measure,” the statement read. “We’ve created a website, www.roseburgschoolbond.org, that includes details and costs of proposed projects, easy-to-follow steps to find assessed property values, and a calculator for determining individual tax impacts. Community members can also submit their questions online. We believe in the power of transparency and open communication, and we are happy to answer any questions residents in our district may have about the proposed bond.”
Garcia noted a student-produced video of some of the high school facilities in need of upgrades. That video is available at bit.ly/3Hredlc.
“One of the things we would could have come out sooner was our students doing their own investigative journalism on the old Main Building,” Garcia said. “It’s a video from a student’s perspective of being educated in that building.”
Should the bond pass, Cordon clarified that those funds would be dedicated to facilities upgrades to the schools within the Roseburg district. That clarification came in a prior article in The News-Review discussing the district’s plan to add at least one artificial turf softball field near its campus to help the district get back in compliance with an active Title IX complaint.
With the bond’s passage, the district plans to create community bond oversight committee to review project progress and spending.
(1) comment
I’m not willing to spend another dime until the school district comes clean on what exactly is taught in the schools as it relates to critical race theory and sex education.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.