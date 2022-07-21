220721-nrr-hobsoncouncil

Allen Hobson, left, is sworn in as the Winston city councilor for Ward I. The city's council unanimously voted Monday to appoint him to fulfill the remainder of Lenny Huiras' term after he stepped down in June.

 Courtesy photo/Cindy Sarti

The Winston City Council unanimously voted Monday night to appoint Allen Hobson to fulfill the remainder of the term as city councilor for Ward I. The seat was vacated in June by Lenny Huiras who announced he was moving out of the area.

