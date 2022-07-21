Allen Hobson, left, is sworn in as the Winston city councilor for Ward I. The city's council unanimously voted Monday to appoint him to fulfill the remainder of Lenny Huiras' term after he stepped down in June.
The Winston City Council unanimously voted Monday night to appoint Allen Hobson to fulfill the remainder of the term as city councilor for Ward I. The seat was vacated in June by Lenny Huiras who announced he was moving out of the area.
Hobson, who has held the seat before, will be required to resign from the city’s planning commission, according to a news release from Cindy Sarti, the city’s finance clerk.
The resignation will leave two vacancies on the commission, which currently needs support due to several development activities in the works. The terms for both vacancies expire in January 2023.
“We are also experiencing vacancies on the budget committee, traffic and public safety committee, economic development and, finally, urban renewal advisory committee,” Sarti said in the release.
January is shaping up to be an active month. In November’s general election, there will be a race for mayor and a race for councilor from each ward. The mayor position is a two-year term, while the councilor positions for Ward I and Ward II are both four-year terms.
Sarti said only a few packets have been handed out in person at Winston's city hall. An appointment with the city elections official is required prior to soliciting signatures. Signature sheets need to be approved and signed off in order to be circulated. The deadline to have all things completed and turned in is Aug. 18.
Interested candidates can visit winstoncity.org and click on the government tab for additional information.
